As per the report, football fans partied all day in Leicester Square ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, leaving the area trashed.
The Metropolitan Police have urged fans without tickets or venue reservations to stay away from London.
Have a look at how Twitter reacted:
🚨 | NEW: Bottles and Missiles being thrown Bottles thrown at Leicester Square, London— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021
pic.twitter.com/bwa2by3XKT
These people should should get tomorrow off work so they can go pick up all there rubbish— COVID Logical Response Unit (@CovidLogical) July 11, 2021
📸 Leicester Square pic.twitter.com/xI6ALae1QI— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021
So the Met Police brutalise those at a peaceful vigil for #SarahEverard, but stand and watch fans throwing glasses and chairs in Leicester Square.— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 11, 2021
Right, got it.....
Fans on the Tube chanted "we'll be sacked in the morning" as they travelled from central London to see the game.
Thousands of ecstatic supporters flocked to Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus to celebrate England's victory over Denmark on Wednesday. Some fans scaled moving buses and the rooftops of Tube stations, as caught in photos from the night.
Some fans scaled moving buses and the rooftops of Tube stations, as caught in photos from the night.
Wembley Stadium's spokesman denied that people without tickets were able to enter the stadium. They claimed, "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police. "Safety measures were quickly activated, there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”