As per the report, football fans partied all day in Leicester Square ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, leaving the area trashed.

Early in the morning, fans gathered in central London, lighting off flares, climbing on buildings, and uprooting trees to fling them through the air. Bottles shattered the windows of a Burger King in Leicester Square, while fans set off flares outside King's Cross Station, forcing the station to be evacuated.



The Metropolitan Police have urged fans without tickets or venue reservations to stay away from London.

“The Met has a significantly enhanced policing operation in place and will adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans enjoying the matches," remarked Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.



“We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others."



Fans on the Tube chanted "we'll be sacked in the morning" as they travelled from central London to see the game.

Thousands of ecstatic supporters flocked to Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus to celebrate England's victory over Denmark on Wednesday. Some fans scaled moving buses and the rooftops of Tube stations, as caught in photos from the night.

Wembley Stadium's spokesman denied that people without tickets were able to enter the stadium. They claimed, "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police. "Safety measures were quickly activated, there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”