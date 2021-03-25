An environmental scientist named Dr Shanna Swan has claimed that the size of the penises are shrinking and human genitals are becoming malformed due to increased pollution.
Dr Swan is a professor in environmental medicine and public health at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
In her new book called Countdown, Dr Swan states that humans are facing an "existential crisis" in fertility rates as a result of phthalates.
To give you a better understanding, phthalates is a chemical used for manufacturing plastics which apparently impacts the hormone-producing endocrine system.
Through research, it was found that this chemical is largely responsible for affecting fertility and even reducing the sex drive.
Chemicals in our environment and unhealthy lifestyle practices in our modern world are disrupting our hormonal balance, causing various degrees of reproductive havoc.
She also wrote about how a woman in her 20s in today's time is less fertile than her grandmother at 35. She said:
In some parts of the world, the average twenty-something today is less fertile than her grandmother was at 35.
Here's how netizens are reacting to this piece of information.
Haha that and the brain too 🤣🤣🤣— Mimi 2021 *be your best*👏👏😄 (@sweettweetybe) March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Basically get rid of plastics or men will be impotent and shrink by 2045. pic.twitter.com/VZC1Ach17p— Brownsugar (@Brownsugar2142) March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Hmm, well that explains that problem. pic.twitter.com/MXm0ZkJe07— Thelonious (@MaqLobo) March 24, 2021
LMFAOOOO WHY AM I SCREAMING AT THIS HEADLINE & THINK ITS SO FUNNY I AM ROLLLINGGG ☠️😭☠️😭😂☠️😂😭😂☠️ https://t.co/5mBANMvAiR— Jasmine K (@lovelyisgone) March 24, 2021
Been blaming it on this for years https://t.co/dnfaxhivoL— Cowboy Brew (@dylbreww) March 25, 2021
Uh oooooh https://t.co/8MFzqblQ7S— Tevrien (@aggressiveassa1) March 25, 2021
Because if things don't change for the better, Dr Swan claims that most men will be unable to produce viable sperm by 2045.