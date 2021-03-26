Remember the container ship that is stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking at least 12% of the global trade? Its name is Ever Given and it has been found that the whole crew on the ship is Indian.

The Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the company looking after the ship, told the Associated Press that the 25-member crew on Ever Given is entirely Indian and is being taken good care of.

A traffic jam on the Suez Canal, like the one caused by the massive Ever Given container ship, is rather a big problem. Why is the Suez Canal so important? pic.twitter.com/8AAiHpmQUM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

Ever Given got stuck horizontally across the canal allegedly due to strong winds, and that is proving to be a big issue because the canal serves as the fastest link between Europe and Asia.

It is being estimated that it will take authorities weeks to resolve this situation and until then, there is no option but all the other ships to wait, or to take another, longer route.

The number of these ships is 150.

The huge ship stuck in the Suez Canal is visible from space (satellite photos) https://t.co/ezeSibO6pZ pic.twitter.com/DKUMzeRFln — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) March 26, 2021

Anyway, while the situation at the canal seems pretty much out of control right now, Indians have found something to joke about. Even though it wasn't really the crew's fault that ship got stuck, Twitter is having a fun time with the idea, and here are some of the reactions.

India has singlehandedly blocked the Asian-European trade without any major military manoeuvring. 😤 https://t.co/dcDEYdBor7 — Akmal Javaid (@AcmalJavaid) March 25, 2021

schools & colleges finally have their annual MUN agenda fodder https://t.co/TmcorPAl7s — esha (@eshpvt) March 25, 2021

Aaj Ship 🚢 Tera Bhai Chalayega ho gaya @sailorsmoon ? https://t.co/xtMOSKm73W — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 25, 2021

Just trying to take a U TURN and ends up disrupting 10% of global trade . https://t.co/uhRkosYRkv — Sardar Nasir Ali Khan (@RJNASIROFFICIAL) March 26, 2021

Reminded me of my college days. No helmet, no driving license. The moment we saw a traffic cop checking for DL and helmet, we used to take a sharp U-turn. The crew of this ship is entirely Indian. Now it makes sense! 😃😛😂 #SuezBLOCKED pic.twitter.com/ZmHlH7QCcl — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) March 26, 2021

Google map: Take the first exit



Me after taking the first exit : pic.twitter.com/tmFDKE9Mzy — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 25, 2021

If you've spent any time on Indian roads then you know exactly how the Ever Given (which has an all-Indian crew) got stuck in the Suez — Pritish Agarwal (@pritishag12) March 26, 2021

All jokes aside, we hope that the situation is under control soon and everyone on the ship returns home safely.