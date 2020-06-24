The number of cases in a day in New Delhi has crossed the tally of Maharashtra. The capital recorded positive cases crossing the 66,000-mark with a single day jump of 3,947 cases on Tuesday. To control this situation, the Delhi government has shared a plan that will go into effect immediately.

According to the new strategy by June 30 all the houses in the containment zones will be screened for the virus. And by July 6, every house in the city will be tested for the virus.

As of June 24, there are 261 containment zones in New Delhi. On Tuesday, the centre also appealed to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to do away with the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

Apart from this, the new plan also includes stricter surveillance and monitoring the Aarogya Setu app vigilantly.