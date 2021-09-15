It's September again. And Apple is back with lots of new product announcements. Conducting a live stream event online from its Cupertino campus, there are plenty of news products for you.

With a New IPad mini, iPhone 13, Series 7 of Apple watches, and more. Here's what Apple announced in the 75-minute event.

Introducing iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, all-new iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and so much more! Check out the highlights from today’s #AppleEvent. pic.twitter.com/2Vas3M4NB4 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro max.

For everyone who has been waiting for iPhone 13, it's here with four models. The series has the same screen sizes and a very similar overall design. It has a “ceramic shield front,” so you did not worry about the screen. As Apple says, they are stronger than any other smartphone glasses.

You can buy new iPhones on sale on September 24, Apple said.

Here's what is better for you: faster chips, better cameras, better battery life. It includes 128 GB of storage, 28% brighter display, IP68 water resistance.



The macro lenses can now focus on objects as close as 2 cm away. It can now apply tone and warmth filters that the camera will remember. Each model has different prices, but it starts at Rs 69,900 in India.

iPhone 13 Pro: 120Hz ProMotion display, Photographic Styles, "92 percent improvement in low light," macrophotography with a minimum distance of 2cm, 6x optical zoom range #AppleEvent #iPhone13



More details in the liveblog: https://t.co/ASTYNiwncN pic.twitter.com/Es1G9uUHbY — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 14, 2021

Some New IPads

With the new IPad and IPad mini, you will have better displays and improved selfie cameras. It also supports accessories including the Apple Pencil. It features the A13 Bionic chip which makes it more better.

The New IPad is 20% faster across the board compared to the last-gen. You can look forward to a better camera, as it has 8 megapixels up to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The IPad mini is redesigned with slimmer borders and rounded edges that give it a great finish. You will also have a 5G model of this.

The price range in India starts from Rs. 30,900 for the Wi-Fi only model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs. 42,900.

The storage for the New IPad starts from 64GB & 256GB and has many new colours.

Tim: "iPad mini is in a class of its own."



New edge-to edge-screen, 40% faster CPU, 80% leap in GPU performance, plus a USB-C port, supports 5G, 4K recording, 12MP camera with Center Stage #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Ge0Yij5EL7 — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 14, 2021

Apple watches

Apple also launched its watch series 7. That has a larger display, with 20% more screen area than the Series 6. It can also fit 50% more text on the screen than before.

You will have a bunch of new colours and a charger that's even faster. Like the iPad, it's 100% recycled aluminum.

Watch 7 series includes an electrical heart sensor, ECG app, a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.However, it will not continue to sell Series 6.

The #Series7 has the “largest and most advanced display ever," fits "50 percent more text on screen than Series 6", plus it's crack resistant and dust resistant #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/z9K5T88CXU — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 14, 2021

New Apple TV+ shows and movies

With old shows, Apple, as promised, added some new shows for you. Here are some shows you can watch.

Tim starts us off with shows that are coming this fall on Apple TV.



- The Morning Show

- Foundation

- The problem with John Stewart

- Invasion

- Swagger

- Finch

- The Shrink Next Door pic.twitter.com/fmbtISKGem — Product Hunt 😸  (@ProductHunt) September 14, 2021

Workout services expanded.

Apple’s Fitness Plus service is rolling out in 15 new countries. The Workouts videos will be in English and subtitled in six languages.

With workouts for winter sports, and is adding a feature called Group Workouts.

Apple will debut iOS 15 next Monday, September 20th.



It includes the newest features such as Spatial audio, Portrait mode, Voice isolation, FaceTime links, SharePlay and more. pic.twitter.com/xhn4wqA9Mg — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2021

Apple will also announce an iPhone software update, iOS, watchOS 8, and iPadOS 15, on Monday, September 20. It has a lot of new updates including FaceTime calls with Android and Windows users and changes to iMessage.

While we wait for AirPods 3 and a new Mac, this means Apple has more for us.

Which update do you think is the most useful for you?