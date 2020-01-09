Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a shocking announcement, stating they will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared in an Instagram post that they want to become financially independent and raise their son, Archie between the U.K. and North America in 2020.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
So what does this mean? Are they still royals?
Will their last names change?
Where will they live?
Will they continue to get money from the crown?
Has this been done before?
Buckingham Palace have sent their own statement out, adding that discussions with the couple are at “an early stage.” pic.twitter.com/aCXyEMQuW8— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 8, 2020
Reports suggest that this decision wasn't made in line with the rest of the royal family and that they were quite unaware. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they said that the conversation is still at an early stage.