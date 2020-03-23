In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Delhi along with 75 districts and counting, have been put under a lockdown. A lockdown is an emergency protocol that prevents people from leaving a specific area.
We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/cdfPXkFFEE— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Apart from New Delhi: Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have also been put under a lockdown till March 31.
List of 75 Indian districts where only essential services will be operational from tomorrow till March 31. #IndiaFightsCorona#Coronavirus #Covid_19india #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/MKZZsbchcD— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020
Everything that will remain open during this period:
- All essential and emergency services will be functioning during this period. This includes hospitals and pharmacies.
IMP- Starting 6am tomorrow, Delhi under complete Lockdown till 31st March— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 22, 2020
No public transport-cabs, autos,etc (except few DTC buses)
Borders sealed
Religious places, shops, offices,etc shut
All flights, trains suspended
Only essential services on
Order 👇🏻#Coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/fEuJ0exHNt
- Electricity and water boards will stay functional, so you can social distance in the comfort of your home.
A list of everything that will remain shut during this period:
All domestic flights into Delhi banned from tomorrow till March 31: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/kMarxktOy9— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
- All schools and colleges will remain closed.
In New Delhi, section 144 has also been imposed which bans the gathering of more than five people. However, the extent of the lockdown varies from state to state, depending upon the orders that will be passed by the authorities. It is our duty as citizens to be responsible right now and stay inside our home. Practicing quarantine during this period will help those who are trying to control the spread of coronavirus, deal with the situation better.