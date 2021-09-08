Days after occupying Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced a new cabinet with Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the "acting Prime Minister". The newly formed cabinet is expected to announce many new 'reforms' but the country has already seen a lot of change since it has been seized by the insurgent group. Here are some of them.

1. With a 'fatwa', the Taliban has banned co-education in Afghanistan, as it considers it to be the "root of all evils".

2. Women are not allowed to work at banks, in fact, a report suggests that days after occupying Afghanistan, the Taliban gunmen asked 3 women to leave the bank they were working at and said that the male members of their family can replace them.

#Taliban have already asked the women employees of a bank in Kandahar to stop working, reports said.



Male family members can take up their jobs, the insurgent group said. https://t.co/W18K2CAmrA — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 15, 2021

3. The Taliban also asked women to stay at home because its gunmen are "not trained to respect them".

#SaveAfghanWomen



Taliban tell Afghan women to stay home because soldiers are 'not trained' to respect them - CNN https://t.co/NJaYwxvITk — Asmakhan Pathan (@PathanAsmakhan) September 2, 2021

4. To protest against these regressive and dangerous steps taken by the Taliban, women have now taken the streets as can be seen in videos that have made their way to the world.

Taliban fighters taken dozens of women and kept them in a parking to prevent them joining today’s protest. #Afghanistan



pic.twitter.com/VUmBW2mjKI — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021

5. The new cabinet of Afghanistan does not have a single women on board.

The #Taliban on Tuesday announced a hardline government in #Afghanistan after weeks of deliberation, revealing an all-male cabinet



It gave top posts to personalities who were at the forefront of the 2 decade-long battle against the US-led coalition in the country



Here's a look pic.twitter.com/GElsgzisvH — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 8, 2021

6. No radio stations are allowed to function in Afghanistan now. Some cities have lost music altogether.

"In the last couple of weeks, the radio stations, TV channels and the very streets of Kabul have been deprived of the sound of music by order of the Taliban." One of our #Kabul-based law students reports for @JURISTnews. #Afghanistan https://t.co/uAqNlfOTVx pic.twitter.com/gj5BhjjyMJ — JURIST (@JURISTnews) September 2, 2021

7. Naturally, television operators have begun censoring themselves, to align their content with the vision of the Taliban, out of fear.

Tolo has continued to broadcast, but like the rest of Afghanistan's TV and radio stations, it now faces a tough and uncertain future under the Taliban. https://t.co/BrTe5gFX4j — The Japan Times (@japantimes) September 4, 2021

8. Filmmakers will also have to change their profession if their work is against Sharia law imposed by the Taliban.

‘Taliban are as Cruel as Before but They are More Smart Now’: Afghanistan Filmmakers Make Emotional Plea for Support at Venice https://t.co/YqdTk7fVzG — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2021

9. The country's name is now the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which was the name first opted for by the Taliban before the US took over the nation.

The Taliban named #MullahHasanAkhund, an associate of the movement’s late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of Afghanistan’s new government.https://t.co/KPu2Vsv0VY — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 7, 2021

10. All the ads with women's faces have been painted over, as they are considered to be "offensive".

Under Taliban, hair salons & beauty shops in #Afghanistan can no longer show women photos.



BBC Video from Kabul today of shop owners painting over women photos after orders from Taliban: pic.twitter.com/1Hi8opZKoW — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 3, 2021

11. Women have been banned from playing any kind of sports.

The Taliban said that Afghan women cannot participate in sports including cricket as sporting activities would "expose their bodies".

Read More: https://t.co/CT5iiY6Dr3#Taliban #Afghanistan #ITCard pic.twitter.com/SpsCKnTpgG — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 8, 2021

"Just as cruel, but smarter now".