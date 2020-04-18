In the wake of increasing novel coronavirus patients in India, the Ministery of Home Affairs has issued fresh guidelines.

Currently, very few essential sectors are operating in the country, however, with relaxation in some sectors, the situation is likely to improve after April 20.

These sectors will be allowed to operate in the country from April 20.

1. All the health services including AYUSH, hospitals, clinics, path labs and medical shops will be allowed to function.

2. Some authorised private establishments will be allowed to help in the containment of COVID-19.

3. Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, raw materials, and packaging will be allowed.

4. All agriculture and horticulture activities will resume their function.

5. With up to 50% of workers, plantation activities will remain functional.

6. The financial and social sector will be able to resume its function.

7. With strict implementation of social distancing and face mask, MNREGA workers will be allowed to work.

8. Movement of loading and unloading of goods will resume.

9. Construction activities will start once again.

10. All the private vehicles for emergency services are allowed in the fresh guidelines.

11. Offices of the government of India including offices of the state and UT governments will remain open.



12. Operations of the aquaculture industry will be started again.

13. Activities regarding animal husbandry will resume.

14. Distance learning will be encouraged.

15. Supply of essential services will continue.

16. Public utilities like Operations of Oil and Gas Sector, transmission and distribution of power at Central, State and UTs level, water, postal services, sanitization and waste management sectors telecommunication and internet services will be functional.

It's worth noting that if an area is marked as a containment zone, all the activities in the area will be suspended.