If you're an avid follower of the Miss India and Miss Universe pageants, then you were probably rooting for Adline Castelino to win the crown for Miss Universe. And though she missed winning the title, she has brought India an immense amount of pride by reaching the top five.

So, in case you are wondering who Adline Quadros Castelino is, here are some deets about the beauty.

Born and brought up in Kuwait, she is originally Manglorean and to be precise, hails from Udupi, Karnataka. Prior to winning the title of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020, Adline Quadros Castelino worked for welfare organisations such as Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan, and Child Help Foundation. She also continues to actively advocate for the rights and acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

The LIVA Miss Diva Universe winner has also mentioned how she witnessed quite a lot of violence against women while growing up. And so, she continues to raise her voice against the heinous crime. In terms of social work for women, she has been the face of the PCOS Free India Campaign and has worked for an NGO by the name of Sneha that works to provide women with access to affordable healthcare.

And although she is a business graduate from Wilson College, Mumbai, she says that she is open to pursuing acting as well.

During this pandemic, the Miss Universe runner up has also offered her services and helped out with raising funds for HIV affected children by distributing COVID protection essentials among the children.

What a hero!