In some good news that has been doing the rounds lately, Arya Rajendran has now become youngest mayor in the country.



At just the age of 21, she contested for the civic polls and even won to become the next mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, CPM.

Trivandrum mayor at the age of just 21. 👌 #AryaRajendran pic.twitter.com/fNVfejHLnw — tro lee (@Tro_Lee_) December 25, 2020

But there's more to her than what meets the eye. Here's everything that you need to know about her.

What is she doing right now?

Arya is currently in her second year of college and is pursuing a B.Sc. in Math from All Saints College. Meanwhile, she also happens to be the state president of Balasangam which is the children's wing of the Left Party.



She is also an activist belonging to the Students Federation of India.

When did her political career start?

Arya shared that she has been going to party programs accompanying her father since she was a little child. But the first recollection she has is of being a part of Balasangam when she was merely in grade 5.



Who are her parents?

Arya belongs to a very humble background with both of her parents being supporters of the Communist Party of India. Her parents, Rajendran and Sreelatha are an electrician and an LIC agent.



Her brother who graduated as an automobile engineer, now works in the Middle East.

Who is Arya's inspiration for her journey?

She is inspired by the Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja, poet Sugathakumari and also a Malayalam writer, K R Meera.



From how many votes did she win?

This youngest mayor received 54 votes from a council of 100 members.



What will be on her agenda first?

Reportedly, Arya commented that:

Waste management – that’s the first and foremost focus for my ward as well as the rest of the city. Also importantly, setting up a primary health centre (PHC) in Mudavanmugal. Especially in the times of COVID-19 it is important that there is a PHC at ward level. Many people are reluctant to go to hospitals, especially those with other diseases and those with children. So a PHC that’s open for 24 hours and accessible for everyone is very important to have. There will also be programmes focused on youth, on women and on students.

Not just Kerala, the entire country looks forward to leaders like Arya Rajendran.