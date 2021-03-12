In India's fight against Covid-19, various Covid warriors emerged, who risked their lives and sacrificed their time, and often their health, to protect people from the deadly virus.

One such Covid warrior was ACP Ramesh Nangare, who led the fight against Covid in one of the country's major Covid hot-spot, Dharavi. Unfortunately, Mr. Nangare passed away due to a heart attack last night.

Mr. Nangare managed the highly populated area of Dharavi, which made social distancing effectively impossible. He even stayed away from his home for long periods of time, to limit their exposure to the virus.

He, along with his team, ensured that people were effectively quarantined when required, managed available resources, and distributed sanitizers, food, and other essentials items to those in need.

He was also honored by the Maharashtra government for his services.

His exemplary services made him a real-life hero, and his untimely loss left many people grieving:

RIP ACP Ramesh Nangare of @MumbaiPolice ❤️ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 12, 2021

I spent a few days with him during the lockdown when I was working on a story on the @MumbaiPolice . He was a kind and committed officer, often working very late nights after finishing a full day’s shift. He worked a double shift on his last day as well and went home at 5am. — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) March 12, 2021

Shocked to know about d demise of my friend & one of d finest pol officers ACP Ramesh Nagare Ji due to massive heart attack.

He dd a magnificent job as a Sr.PI at Dharavi during d peak of Pandemic.

Heartfelt condolences to d family .

ॐ शांति @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/GB4Y7DHh02 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 12, 2021

Rest in Peace ACP Ramesh Nangare... Dharavi's COVID Hero🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/m5BbK5Dblj — Arya Shinde (@AryaShinde11) March 12, 2021

Anguished by the demise of #ACP Ramesh Nangare due to cardiac arrest. He had worked tirelessly to bring Covid19 cases under control in hotspot areas like 'Dharavi'. Mumbai police have lost a brave and dutiful officer today. Condolences to his family in this hour of grief. RIP🙏 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 11, 2021

Rest in peace sir , truly a huge loss for the Mumbai police and our city. — HIYER (@iyer68) March 12, 2021

May Mr. Nangre's soul R.I.P. 😔🙏



Indeed, #mumbaipolice lost a very able & helpful colleague...



May his family get the strength to tide through these tough times ... 🙏 — StarSeed (@Dave44335260) March 12, 2021

Very shocking !!! ACP Ramesh Nangare passed away due to cardiac arrest today morning in Mumbai. A real warrior who fought relentlessly throughout pandemic at the epicenter of cororna in #Dharavislums. He got vaccinated on Monday. Left us all with that ever smiling face. 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/0A90onlz5a — Ritvick Bhalekar (@ritvick_ab) March 11, 2021

Sad to hear that ACP Ramesh Nangare passed away earlier today. The brave heart worked non-stop at the frontline, in order to ensure an effective and smooth implementation of the lockdown last year.



Rest in peace, warrior! 🙏🏼✨ https://t.co/0WTJQ5GycO — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) March 11, 2021

Saddened to know about the demise of ACP Shri Ramesh Nangare. A real Corona Warrior, he was honoured for his work in Dharavi during the Corona pandemic.



Pay my respects to the departed soul and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) March 11, 2021

A true warrior indeed, may his soul rest in peace.