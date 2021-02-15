On February 14, the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old Disha Ravi from her Bengaluru residence for sharing a 'toolkit' pertaining to the farmers' protest, with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. 

The Delhi police had earlier alleged that this toolkit "predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26 Jan violence". Further, they blamed that ''the call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India".

Disha was taken under-arrest by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi police and has been sent for a 5-day-custody at this point.

The Delhi Police later published 3 tweets regarding the arrest.

As per them, Disha shared the toolkit with Greta, and the latter published it on social media by mistake. 

As Disha remains in the police custody, here is more information on who she is and what she does.

Source: The Economic Times

The 21-year-old is the co-founder and head of Fridays for Future - a climate activist group started by Greta Thunberg. The Mount Carmel College graduate has been looking after its operations since 2019.

She has been actively taking part in climate-related issues, initiating conversation about them across the globe. 

disha ravi arrest
Source: Zee News

In fact, she was interviewed by Vogue for their piece '4 Activists Of Colour On The Urgent Need To Counteract Environmental Racism', where she had noted:

People of colour are suffering from the climate crisis first-hand. A lot of people don’t give us the attention that we need. The fact that you would choose to listen to a white person on the same issue rather than a person of colour, to me, is environmental racism. 
Disha ravi
Source: Yes Punjab

Disha is also working for GoodMyIk, an organisation working towards making plant-based food 'affordable and accessible in India' and has been associated with Green Peace campaigns in the past.

A report from The Indian Express quoted Disha on her climate-related concerns.

Personally for my country I am not very optimistic. The amount of violations and environmentally destructive projects the government has promoted, especially during the lockdown there have been huge deforestation issues. It is very scary. There are no existing political parties that can lead an environment or climate change crisis.
Disha Ravi arrest
Source: Kerala Kaumudi

She also led an email campaign against Environment Impact Assessment 2020, which involved thousands of people sending emails to Prakash Javadekar, the Environment Minister, against the step.

The government blocked the FFF site under UAPA charges for the same.

Source: FFF India

The activist has been booked under the charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy, and promoting enmity, and support for her has been pouring from all directions. 

The Delhi Police has further released non-bailable warrants against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, in connection with an apparent 'tweet storm' before the 26 January protests.