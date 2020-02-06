Amidst tension and chaos at Shaheen Bagh, days after the Kapil Gujjar shooting incident, a woman donning a burqa was apprehended for filming secretly and asking too many questions on Wednesday, February 5.

The woman, who looked suspicious, was identified as Gunja Kapoor - a YouTuber analyst - known for her right-leaning ideologies.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

After she entered Shaheen Bagh, Gunja was caught filming by some of the women protesters who then realized her true identity.

Later, police officials stepped in and whisked her away from the crowd to the Sarita Vihar Police Station.

Chaos at #ShaheenBaghProtest when a burka clad woman caught while making some video from her mobile. She is found out to a be a YouTuber. Objection was why she was covering the protest wearing burka. @DelhiPolice has detained her pic.twitter.com/W3Ypdey9il — alok singh (@AlokReporter) February 5, 2020

Despite the police taking her away, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh raised slogans against her and were seen asking reporters as to why she was hiding her real identity to visit the epicentre of protests in Delhi.

In their response, the Delhi Police claimed they are investigating Gunja Kapoor for more information.

Who is Gunja Kapoor? Here is everything you need to know about the woman who donned a burqa to enter Shaheen Bagh.

A right-leaning analyst by profession, Gunja is the curator of a YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' according to her Twitter handle.

Her 24,000 Twitter followers include bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader and lawyer Tejaswi Surya.

I couldn't have asked for a happier New Year gift!



Thanks a ton PM @narendramodi ji for this acknowledgement. We are your foot soldiers in building India as the Vishwa Guru.



Really means a lot 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/11LNr9OeWz — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) January 1, 2020

Not someone without any academic credentials, Gunja comes across as a learned alumna of the Xavier Institute of Management, Odisha.

She has also been an Associate Fellow of Pahle India Foundation, a not-for-profit think tank.

Even though an ardent right-winger by the look of things, Gunja was not always a fan of the saffron colour.

Scraping through her tweets, a few years ago, you can find her dissing the Prime Minister and showing complete disagreement to his style of governance.

In 2015, Gunja Kapoor was ashamed of having a PM like Modi



In 2020, she is proud to be followed by PM Modi



Bootlickers like @gunjakapoor who support Modi are just opportunistic. For monthly breadcrumbs from their paymasters, they sell their soul.#गुंजा_बदनाम_हुई_मोदी_तेरे_लिए pic.twitter.com/8Y1AiQM9Sh — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) February 5, 2020

She was even seen campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the 2014 elections.

Whether for political mileage or just because she actually believed in changing sides, Gunja has a well-preserved past of creating ruckus and targeting political leaders and activities.

Just like her attack on the people of Shaheen Bagh, just hours after being caught filming the series of events secretly wearing a burqa.

Jokes apart, I'm really concerned about #GunjaKapoor she is probably mentally unstable and needs a psychiatrist. But that's the case with almost all andhbhakts. So it's ok. pic.twitter.com/GW106mfdca — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) February 5, 2020

Despite the Delhi Police claiming they are looking for more answers from Gunja Kapoor, she tweeted about her safety and even thanked the police officials.

I am safe & sound. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPolice



आप सबके सहयोग व प्रार्थनाओं की शक्ति से बहुत बल मिला। @DelhiPolice का विशेष आभार। — Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) February 5, 2020

Not sure whether the police took her away for questioning or simply protected her from all the legit questions directed towards her by the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh.