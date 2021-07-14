Do you feel sleepy all time? Even during the daytime, while working, or performing any other activities? You may want to know why? It may be because of Hypersomnia, a sleeping disorder. It should not happen more than often. According to the National Sleep Foundation, up to 40% of people have some symptoms of hypersomnia from time to time.

In Rajasthan, Bhadwa village, A 42-year-old man sleeps straight 300 days a year due to axis hypersomnia. Purkharam sleeps for 25 days at a stretch once he takes a nap. This disorder makes it really difficiult for him to wake up.

Hypersomnia means excessive daytime sleep or when you spent excessive time sleeping. You will often feel exhausted and find it it hard to stay awake during the day. There are times when you will feel the need to sleep all day, even after taking sufficient sleep.

People who have hypersomnia can fall asleep at any time, for instance, at work, while they are driving or while performing any other activities. Some other conditions may also include sleep-related problems, lack of energy, and trouble thinking clearly.

There can be two types of hypersomnia, primary and secondary. Primary hypersomnia has no other medical conditions but excessive fatigue. Secondary hypersomnia occurs due to medical conditions, like kidney failure, chronic fatigue syndrome, or anything else that makes it hard for you to sleep.

What are the causes of Hypersomnia?

While there are multiple causes for hypersomnia, exhaustion is one of the major one. Some other causes are drug or alcohol abuse, neurological disease, sleep deprivation, low thyroid function, genetics (having a relative with hypersomnia), and depression.

Let us also know more about its symptoms? People with hypersomnia may take naps throughout the day. They may even find it difficult waking from long periods of sleep. But there are some other symptoms also, like low energy, irritability, anxiety, loss of appetite, slow thinking, or speech difficulty remembering restlessness.

However, to diagnose hypersomnia, you must have the symptoms for at least three months before doctors conduct a diagnosis. There no way to prevent it but to take precautions by adopting a healthy lifestyle.