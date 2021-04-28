A massive fire broke out in Mizoram last Saturday, and could only be put out with the help of Indian Air Force on April 27. The fire affected 2 districts of South Mizoram. 

The news was communicated by, Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister of Mizoram on his Twitter handle. 

The efforts to put out the fire started on Saturday itself as the firefighters, the BSF and the Assam Rifles came together for the task.

And while initially the fire was brought under control (as told by Lunglei district DC Kulothungan A), it started again because of the weather and the nature of the vegetation. 

A report by Financial Express stated that 12 houses were destroyed by the fire in Lunglei till April 26, but no casualties were reported, thanks to quick response by the authorities. 

Another report from The Indian Express stated that around 1,300 forest fires started in Mizoram in 2020, out of which 1,090 were due to Jhum cultivation, while others were attributed to natural causes.

