A massive fire broke out in Mizoram last Saturday, and could only be put out with the help of Indian Air Force on April 27. The fire affected 2 districts of South Mizoram.

The news was communicated by, Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister of Mizoram on his Twitter handle.

Thank you so much Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank the Central Government for its prompt assurance and swift action. The people of #Mizoram says 'Kan lawm e'



Inset: IAF Helicopter with Bambi Buckets on their way to douse the fire. https://t.co/tJpyW0nk5O pic.twitter.com/Pj7h2W7Ymk — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) April 26, 2021

PM Modi spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. The PM assured all possible support from the Centre.



Mizoram CM thanked the Centre for its "prompt assurance & swift action." pic.twitter.com/vkUSz973ze — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

The efforts to put out the fire started on Saturday itself as the firefighters, the BSF and the Assam Rifles came together for the task.

And while initially the fire was brought under control (as told by Lunglei district DC Kulothungan A), it started again because of the weather and the nature of the vegetation.

My heart goes out to the people of Mizoram where a forest fire has been raging for two days. I request the state government to extend all help possible. pic.twitter.com/KZtJkLMXrW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 26, 2021

IAF Mi-17 helicopters are engaged in Bambi Bucket operations towards dousing the fire in

#Lunglei District & adjoining areas in Mizoram. The helicopters have been deployed at Lunglei for the task.#MizoramForestFire pic.twitter.com/Ywvi3Gu0NH — Defence Direct Education (@DefenceDirect) April 27, 2021

A report by Financial Express stated that 12 houses were destroyed by the fire in Lunglei till April 26, but no casualties were reported, thanks to quick response by the authorities.

Another report from The Indian Express stated that around 1,300 forest fires started in Mizoram in 2020, out of which 1,090 were due to Jhum cultivation, while others were attributed to natural causes.

#MizoramForestFire



Bambi Bucket operations by IAF Mi-17 helicopters were undertaken in #Serchhip Distt in Mizoram today. The fire fighting missions were undertaken after initial sorties flown to identify the spread of fire and water points. #HADROps pic.twitter.com/XbxuCcHXiF — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 27, 2021

In Lawngtlai district, which is along the Myanmar border, 12 houses have been reported to be under fire. fire is spread in a total of 110 gram panchayat areas of the state.#PRAYFORMIZORAM #Mizoram #PrayForIndia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/44K9Fz19qu — Satendra Sharma (@SatendraLive) April 26, 2021

Forest fire raging in Lunglei district, Mizoram since last evening. pic.twitter.com/XqS3f40y0f — Golan Naulak (@GolanNaulak) April 25, 2021

Water shortages, forest fires engulf Mizoram which is also in the middle of the second Covid 19 wave. Three battle fronts to fight for the Mizoram Government https://t.co/cospV5T9et — David M. Thangliana (@dmt58) April 25, 2021

Praying for #Mizoram. I hope the Centre provides all necessary help, both financial and manpower, to prevent the spread of the forest fire in the state.#PrayforMizoram#MizoramForestFire pic.twitter.com/AplbWb3diL — SarifaRahmanIYC (@sarifarahman5) April 26, 2021

