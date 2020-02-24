A Delhi Police officer has been killed and another has been injured as violence broke out across northeast Delhi neighbourhoods for the second time in a span of fewer than 24 hours.

DCP Amit Sharma, Shahdara district, also fell unconscious during the violence was admitted to Max Hospital in Patparganj and is said to be stable right now.

According to NDTV, both pro & anti-CAA protesters threw stones as vehicles and shops were set ablaze, making this part of the national capital look like a warzone.

According to India Today, Section 144 has been imposed in all 10 districts of North East Delhi.

Delhi Police has reportedly also fired tear gas shells in an effort to control the situation. Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have also been called in to restore peace.

Delhi Metro has closed the Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations. Large gatherings have been banned under Section 144.

The tensions that had been boiling for well over 2 months now, erupted when a group of people started pelting stones against another group peacefully holding a demonstration against the CAA.

Delhi's Lt. Governor Anil Baijal reacted to the situation earlier in the day and tweeted:

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

Delhi Police has also released a statement regarding the same.

Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation. Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy. Sec 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, reacting to the outburst of violence in the capital, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said:

These riots were a result of incitement by an ex-MLA & BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it’ll spread.

Although he did not name anyone, it is widely believed that he was referring to controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had issued an 'ultimatum' to Delhi Police and asked to clear the anti-CAA protesters off the streets.

Sir



There is a speech you may want to listen just a day before riots erupted in NE Delhi



Who else but @KapilMishra_IND #ArrestKapilMishra https://t.co/xPQoQrREjA pic.twitter.com/DhZfdynw5n — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 24, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also been on Twitter urging people not to indulge in violence.

According to the latest updates, the situation is still not under control and violence continues to erupt in northeast Delhi.