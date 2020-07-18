Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the only child of the founder of IT giant HCL, Shiv Nadar, became the richest woman of India in 2019.

Only 38, she has now been appointed as the chairperson of HCL Technologies succeeding her father and the current chairman of the company.

Leading HCL Corporation as the CEO and Executive Director and as the Vice-Chairperson on the Board of HCL Technologies, Roshni was hailed as the wealthiest woman in India in 2019 with an estimated net worth of ₹36,800 crore.

One of the most influential names in Indian entrepreneurship, Roshni has also featured in Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women list for 3 consecutive years - 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Roshni did her early schooling from Vasant Valley School. She then moved to the US and completed her graduation from Northwestern University in Illinois in Radio, TV & Film Communication.

After obtaining a Master's degree in Business Administration, she returned to India and started working as a producer in some companies. Later, she joined HCL and rose to the position of CEO and Executive Director at HCL Corporation just within a year.

Interested in working for social enterprise, Roshni's maiden venture, Vidyagyan School at Bulandshahr in UP offered free education to children in the rural areas. In an interview with Business Today, she once said:

Money-making and education do not go together.

In 2013, she joined HCL Technologies as the Additional Board Director and now she has taken up the role of its Chairperson.

Congratulatory messages poured in for her soon after her appointment as the new Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India's Wealthiest Woman, New Chief Of HCL Tech - a great addition that augments diversity in corporate India Congrats Roshini Nadar Malhotra https://t.co/yqOHP4iJCA — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 17, 2020

Congratulations Roshni Nadar Malhotra for becoming the richest Indian woman and taking over HCL Technologies. As a very small shareholder I rejoice in your elevation. Your continued strategic guidance to the organisation will take it to new heights. https://t.co/gujsuCQ22H — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) July 17, 2020

Gen Next takes charge at HCL Tech. Roshni Nadar Malhotra appointed chairperson of India's third largest IT company. Shiv Nadar will step down but continue as MD and Chief Strategy Officer. — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) July 17, 2020

It wasn't always easy for her to understand the functioning of the boardroom of the giant business house. Talking about inheriting her family business, she once said:

If you have to inherit what your parents have created, you also have to learn to be accountable. That's why the treasury exposure - understanding investments, the markets, the options to invest.

Passionate about eradicating illiteracy and wildlife conservation, she has also established the Habitats Trust, a foundation that is working toward protecting India's natural habitats and its indigenous species.

Under Roshni's leadership, HCL Technologies rose to new heights. She also won several accolades over the years for her work.

We wish her all the best for her future endeavours as the Chairperson of the company.