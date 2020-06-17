If you've been watching any news lately, then you're aware of the clash between Indian and China at the LAC. But it can be difficult to keep a track of everything that's happening during a 240-hour news cycle. So, if that's the case, then here's everything you should know about the India-China clash.

According to the Times of India, the clash was started by China, whose troops had come back to erect a temporary post on the Indian side and were challenged by Indian troops. Following which a brawl broke out on Monday (15th June) evening which went on till midnight.

Col Babu, Havildar K Palani and sepoy Kundan Kumar Ohja died on the spot. Others succumbed later to their injuries and hypothermia.

The Indian Army has also issued a statement regarding the same saying that troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total number of deaths to 20.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued a statement in response to media queries regarding the clash.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also reportedly briefed PM Modi after he held a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs in the South Block to review the current situation.

For the uninitiated, the India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China has also claimed Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet.

The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the 5th and 6th of May. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on the 9th of May.

This story will be updated with more information as and when it arrives.