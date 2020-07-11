The flood situation in Assam is getting worse, with over 3,41,837 people now affected from 14 districts.

Upto 3.41 lakh people affected due to heavy rainfall &floods in #Assam #India

40 deaths reported.

Sincere request to all the leaders to plz take #ClimateChange

seriously &withdraw all dilutions of norms that r meant for environmental conservation.

The condition became particularly bad on Friday as 2 districts, Dibrugarh and Udalgiri (included in the 14 mentioned above), got inundated, affecting around 1.70 lakh people in the area.

Overall, 64 lives have been lost to the floods till now, out of which 40 were directly related to it, while 24 others were due to the landslides.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Friday, following heavy rains in the upstream, as two more districts were inundated, affecting 1.70 lakh more people. However, no deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours.

Second wave of floods in Assam effecting tea estates. Soil erosion happening in estates near major rivers as this video shows erosion in Digulturrung TÉ. TRA Upper Assam branch is monitoring the situation & is in touch with planters.

The problem is far from over, though, as more rain is expected in Assam and Meghalaya over next few days, further flooding already overwhelmed waters of Brahmaputra.

Around 46,797.09 hectares of crop also got damaged because of the floods in 724 villages of 14 districts.

Our road to my village in Assam got washed away in recent flood and we are trying to build a temporary bamboo bridge.

Second wave of floods in Upper Assam affecting tea estates. In the video green leaf being taken on a boat from the field in Nalani Tea Estate.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also declared that Dhemaji is the worst-hit district, followed by Lakhimpur. They have 1.3 lakh and 75,000 people affected, respectively.

Apart from this, 2,36,074 animals are reported to have been affected by the deluge in last one day.