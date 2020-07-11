The flood situation in Assam is getting worse, with over 3,41,837 people now affected from 14 districts.

The condition became particularly bad on Friday as 2 districts, Dibrugarh and Udalgiri (included in the 14 mentioned above), got inundated, affecting around 1.70 lakh people in the area.

Overall, 64 lives have been lost to the floods till now, out of which 40 were directly related to it, while 24 others were due to the landslides.

The  problem is far from over, though, as more rain is expected in Assam and Meghalaya over next few days, further flooding already overwhelmed waters of Brahmaputra.

Around 46,797.09 hectares of crop also got damaged because of the floods in 724 villages of 14 districts.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also declared that Dhemaji is the worst-hit district, followed by Lakhimpur. They have 1.3 lakh and 75,000 people affected, respectively.

Apart from this, 2,36,074 animals are reported to have been affected by the deluge in last one day.

Earlier, PM Modi had announced that the kin of those who have died in the floods will get 2 lakh rupees each.  

The flood, coupled with the pandemic, has really wrecked havoc in Assam and we hope the situation gets better there soon.