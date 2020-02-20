Right in the heart of Gujarat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the first look of the new Motera Stadium that is also known as the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Post its complete renovation, the stadium will surpass Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the world's largest cricket stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the world's biggest stadium that'll soon be inaugurated:

Initiated as one of PM Modi's dream projects, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) won the eventual bid to become the principal contractor for the renovation.

The stadium was originally named as Gujarat Stadium but it was later changed to Sardar Patel Stadium as a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter.

The first ever match on this stadium was an ODI between India and Australia in 1984.

However, India's win against Australia in the 2011 World Cup Q/F, courtesy Yuvraj Singh, was the best moment for the crowd in this stadium.

Post renovation, the stadium will be inaugurated on February 24, 2020.

And the renovated stadium is expected to host an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI.

Interestingly, it cost 7 billion rupees for the overall renovation of the stadium as the older structure was completely demolished.

According to the BCCI, the stadium will have a seating capacity of 1,10,000. That is 20,000 more than Australia's MCG.

To grace the occasion, US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the new stadium while on an official visit to Gujarat.

Now that we know the world's biggest cricket stadium will be in India, it will be great to see over 1 lakh people supporting their country; something that never happened before.