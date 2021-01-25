On 26th January 1950, the constitution of India came into effect. Now on the same day, years later, on its 72nd Republic Day, the country will witness a major tractor rally.

Delhi Police has given permission to farmers for tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. 🚜#26JanDelhiTractorParade #26JanDelhiChalo #BharatKaregaDelhiKooch pic.twitter.com/armFcWQaja — Mickey🐾✨ (@mickeymusk) January 24, 2021

Entering the third month of agitation, the farmers' protest seems to be the longest one in time. To stand against the farm laws passed by the parliament back in September, our farmers are taking a new approach by conducting a tractor rally.

Reportedly, the farmers' union has taken permission from the Delhi Police to perform a peaceful tractor protest on 26th January 2020. And, here's everything you need to know about it.



On way to Singhu border early morning today. Every second vehicle on the road, with farm union flags fluttering, is heading for #farmersprotest. pic.twitter.com/npr1F7BIv2 — Devinder Sharma (@Devinder_Sharma) January 24, 2021

1. How much distance will the rally cover?

The rally will have a stretch of 170 km as approved by Delhi Police officials. Out of that 170 km, over 100 km will come in Delhi. The tractors will enter the country's capital from Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders.



Punjab: National Students' Union of India(NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, holds a tractor rally in Amritsar in support of the farmers protesting the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/DaMXRyg6mn — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

2. For how long will the rally last?

It is being said that the rally will commence after the Republic Day parade. There is no further information as to how long will it last.

3. What is the arrangement for security during the march?

The commissioner commented that:

All officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security, should remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with Kisan tractor rally,

To ensure no mishaps from the farmers' side, only 5 people will be allowed on one tractor. Everyone will keep an eye out for any illegal or criminal activities. While 2,500 volunteers have also been designated with the duty to maintain peace.

There will be around 2,500 volunteers who will part of the tractor rally on Republic Day. In case, anyone needs assistance or help during the rally, these volunteers will assist them.

#SupportPeacefulTractorParade pic.twitter.com/vVzKytTr8K — Mehak Sidhu (@Mehak20sidhu) January 25, 2021

4. How many tractors will be present at the rally?

15,000 tractors are all set to take part in the rally from the three borders while more tractors are likely to join in. On Sunday, a batch of 500 tractors- trolleys also departed from Amritsar.

5. Will there be any provisions for food and medical help?

According to farmers' leaders, arrangements will be made for 'langar' at multiple points while on the way. Along with that, 40 ambulances will also be present in case of any medical emergencies.

Peaceful Farmers protest



Save Farmers | Save Nation



#BharatKaregaDelhiKooch pic.twitter.com/282BKBM6DJ — Mandeep jassi (@mandeepjassi1) January 24, 2021

This year the Republic Day marks not just the celebration of our constitution but also for a peaceful tractor rally to stand for what people believe in.