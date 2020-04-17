Rules are rules, right? With strict lockdown rules in place, thousands of events and celebrations have been postponed by people in India.

But there are some who are still flouting the rules. Even among those going against the rules, it seems that action is taken only against the ordinary citizens and not the VIPs.

#nomask, not following social distancing, no rules of lockdown. This Pictures of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son’s wedding.



How India will #fightagainstcorona.#lockdown.



Every person should understand own responsibility for nation. pic.twitter.com/4ce1sLA8eJ — Sachin Prajapati (@SachinP07604522) April 17, 2020

This was highlighted today when on one hand, former Karnataka CM's son comfortably tied knot in a VIP wedding, another couple was arrested in Navsari, Gujarat for tying the knot amid a nationwide lockdown.

The story of two lockdown rules.



One for VIPs & another for ordinary citizens.On a day former Karnataka CM married his son with fanfare flouting all norms of social distancing this bride & groom from Navsari in Gujarat have a case registered against them for violating lockdown. pic.twitter.com/gX58lda7nf — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) April 17, 2020

While sources close to the former Karnataka CM told media that it was not a fat Indian wedding, pictures from the event clearly show violation of social distancing rules.

Thousands have postponed their kalyanams/shaadis, but Covid19 rules mean nothing to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and family. They’ve projected to media that they’ve “cut down drastically on guests & celebrations”, but decide for yourself whether this should be allowed. Nonsense pic.twitter.com/xwnFtgbFVA — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 17, 2020

It is to be noted that while lockdown rules were defied by both the parties, only one faced legal action.

Reason: Rules apply only to ordinary citizens and not to VIPs.

This is difference between VIP and LIP

Less important person — ankushsingal (@ankushsingal231) April 17, 2020

And here in Bangalore they even stop us while going to buy essential items , for high profile , they keep mum 🤐 — sandeep (@sandeep0833) April 17, 2020

VIPs are not even wearing Masks (including Octogenarian Grandparents) — Narayan Balaji (@chaluchacha) April 17, 2020

It is sad to see VIP culture winning over everything else at a time when we need to take social distancing and other lockdown rules seriously.

I'm sure coronavirus doesn't spare even the VIPs.