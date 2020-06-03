Former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James has found herself in big trouble after her comments regarding the ongoing protests in the US against the killing of Africa-American man George Floyd.

People in America have taken the streets in what can be called one of the biggest protests of our times, to demand justice for George and an end to systematic racism prevalant in the country.

Samantha, however, doesn't seem to agree with the style of the protest (if there could be a 'style' in this context).

Making comments on the matter, she posted this on her Instagram story.

I don’t live in America and it has nothing to do with me, but to me, it seems like the 'whites' won. If you’re angry, you response in rage and anguish and that means it has power over you. They have power over you. Foolish humans.

Any opinion on this issue, which starts with I don’t live in America and it has nothing to do with me cannot go down well. And Samantha proves that.

What she is trying to say is that the protesters should not lose their cool and act in rage. Well, will someone tell her they are raising their voices against racism? That claims lives? Makes existence a nightmare for millions? Has been for centuries?

There is nothing 'foolish' about their 'anguish'.

I present to you, former Miss Universe Malaysia 2017, Samantha Katie James. Ignorance and stupidity comes in a form of a pagent queen too. pic.twitter.com/CHa0U1CvMr — Elfy Hassan™ (@elfybhassan) June 1, 2020

Next, she addresses black people directly, and says:

To the black people: Relax, take it as a challenge, makes you stronger. You chose to be born as a 'coloured' person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson. Accept it as it is, till now hunger and poverty still exists. It is what it is. It’s inevitable. Best you can do is remain calm, protect heart, don't allow it to crumble. That’s your responsibility.

Okay. Let's break it down for her.

Firstly, no one 'chooses' to be born in a specific country, bearing a certain skin colour. The former depends on birth-givers, the latter, on genes. An average lesson in Biology and a little bit of common sense would have solved this confusion, but never mind.

Samantha Katie James said ‘ you chose to be born as a coloured person in America’.



the most dumbest thing I’ve ever read in my life. One thing for sure is-if I have the choice to choose how I would want to be born, it’s definitely not to be born as you, Samantha Katie James. — Thenesh Skip (@theneshskip) June 1, 2020

Secondly, it is NOT their responsibility to remain calm. Asking them to maintain their composure after being mistreated for years, is not only irresponsible, it's brutal.

And as far as the heart is concerned, they have a tough choice between protecting it and the lives of innocent people. They choose the latter. They thankfully, choose the latter.

Anyway, even though it's surreal to me that someone would need this explanation, it is clearly needed. Twitter also did its part.

goodluck to '02s tomorrow ❤️, remember that no matter what course u get at least ure smarter than miss samantha katie james — 𝖙𝖎𝖆 (@tiafhrh) June 2, 2020

Real classy by Samantha Katie James to be saying "we choose to be born a coloured person in a country" read that again and tell me if your brains aren't fried by then. — Nav (@Naveenisared) June 1, 2020

This y’alls miss universe malaysia??? pic.twitter.com/XRsQM0nLbC — HEAD BARB IN CHARGE (@lilasianthiccie) June 1, 2020

The ignorant human being, former Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James said that African-Americans chose to be born 'coloured' in America, and should relax, accept it and take this as a challenge.



Let me quickly grab her and throw her in the trash.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iwIoq2TyZv — Iamj Vraiviera (@iamj_vraiviera) June 1, 2020

i wonder if samantha katie james left her brain in the womb while she was too busy trying to choose the life, the race, and the country she wanted to be born it😝 — rachAel (@RachaellLim) June 1, 2020

Following the fiasco, the Miss Universe Malaysia Ogranisation released a statement, saying that it condemns her opinions.

If you really condemn all racist and prejudice acts, prove it. Strip her of her title. We’d like to see it! This says volumes about your organisation too. https://t.co/AMUBgOofRz — HEAD BARB IN CHARGE (@lilasianthiccie) June 1, 2020

And there is a petition doing rounds to strip her of her title.

Strip Samantha Katie James of her Miss Universe Malaysia Crown and Title Petition https://t.co/hU9dt7ybA1 — marc 隆 (@marcussgan) June 1, 2020

so you’re telling me that we’re just gonna sit here and let this woman represent OUR country?! petition to strip Samantha Katie James off her Miss Universe Malaysia crown and title here: https://t.co/McDdvsbaoz pic.twitter.com/cZQ6q8M9EE — MEL (@mlssdrthysnt) June 2, 2020

When talking of a community that has constantly been repressed and tyrannised, one must choose their words wisely. Yes, you have a social media account and you can say whatever you want, but that doesn't mean you should.



Inform yourself, talk and refrain from telling people how their fight against injustice should look. It took them centuries to get here, Samantha.