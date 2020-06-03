Former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James has found herself in big trouble after her comments regarding the ongoing protests in the US against the killing of Africa-American man George Floyd.

People in America have taken the streets in what can be called one of the biggest protests of our times, to demand justice for George and an end to systematic racism prevalant in the country.

Samantha, however, doesn't seem to agree with the style of the protest (if there could be a 'style' in this context).

Making comments on the matter, she posted this on her Instagram story.

I don’t live in America and it has nothing to do with me, but to me, it seems like the 'whites' won. If you’re angry, you response in rage and anguish and that means it has power over you. They have power over you. Foolish humans. 
Any opinion on this issue, which starts with I don’t live in America and it has nothing to do with me cannot go down well. And Samantha proves that.

What she is trying to say is that the protesters should not lose their cool and act in rage. Well, will someone tell her they are raising their voices against racism? That claims lives? Makes existence a nightmare for millions? Has been for centuries?

There is nothing 'foolish' about their 'anguish'. 

Next, she addresses black people directly, and says:

To the black people: Relax, take it as a challenge, makes you stronger. You chose to be born as a 'coloured' person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson. Accept it as it is, till now hunger and poverty still exists. It is what it is. It’s inevitable. Best you can do is remain calm, protect heart, don't allow it to crumble. That’s your responsibility.
Okay. Let's break it down for her.

Firstly, no one 'chooses' to be born in a specific country, bearing a certain skin colour. The former depends on birth-givers, the latter, on genes. An average lesson in Biology and a little bit of common sense would have solved this confusion, but never mind.

Secondly, it is NOT their responsibility to remain calm. Asking them to maintain their composure after being mistreated for years, is not only irresponsible, it's brutal. 

And as far as the heart is concerned, they have a tough choice between protecting it and the lives of innocent people. They choose the latter. They thankfully, choose the latter.

Anyway, even though it's surreal to me that someone would need this explanation, it is clearly needed. Twitter also did its part. 

Following the fiasco, the Miss Universe Malaysia Ogranisation released a statement, saying that it condemns her opinions.

And there is a petition doing rounds to strip her of her title.

When talking of a community that has constantly been repressed and tyrannised, one must choose their words wisely. Yes, you have a social media account and you can say whatever you want, but that doesn't mean you should.

Inform yourself, talk and refrain from telling people how their fight against injustice should look. It took them centuries to get here, Samantha.