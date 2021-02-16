Celebrating Valentine's day in the country has always been a risky business. Be it getting beaten up or harassed on the streets, this is one day where extremity is on display.

Similarly, in an incident that took place in the state's capital, Bhopal, a couple of people entered cafes and harassed people under the assumption of promoting 'love jihad' on 14th February.

They entered a cafe named The Junkyard Cafe where they smashed bottles and vandalised the place as well.

Shivsena and BJP's Goons vandalized restaurants in Bhopal with former BJP MLA..

Demolished the restaurant by accusing them of spreading love jihad..pic.twitter.com/dnZnBBgGwv — ਜ਼ਮਾਨ زماں (@Delhiite_) February 14, 2021

The same proceedings took place in another cafe called The Cowboy Restro Bar. They specifically destroyed hookah bars.

Ex-BJP MLA from Bhopal Central @bjpsurendranath. Man behind today's attack on Restaurant/Cafe in Bhopal for allegedly promoting Love-Jihad. pic.twitter.com/VuCvCdJNVh — Kashif Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 14, 2021

After which, 17 people which also includes former BJP MLA Surendra Nath were arrested.



While in conversation with the Indian Express, Bhopal DIG Irshad Wali mentioned that:



Based on the complaint and all those who were identified, we have arrested 17 people, including ex-MLA Surendra Nath Singh.

Reportedly, they identified themselves as members of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Shiv Sena.



Chanting "Jai Shree Ram" & armed with bat/ sticks, they sneaked inside restaurants in search of couples and later, vandalised the restaurants allegeding for promoting #Love-Jihad. @ChouhanShivraj has given freehand to fringe elements.@drnarottammisra @vinodkapri @SaketGokhale pic.twitter.com/mRNkCMw7jI — Kashif Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 14, 2021

A total of 10 people which even had 3 women as a part entered the second cafe, Cowboy Restro Bar in Bittan market and vandalized the property.

