Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.

65-year-old ex-naval officer, Madan Sharma was allegedly beaten up by 8-10 activists of the Shiv Sena, on Friday at his Mumbai residence for forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Watch | Retired Naval Officer beaten in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/sD8jr18tHa — NDTV (@ndtv) September 12, 2020

In the video that's going viral, the 65 year old can be seen walking to the main gate of the apartment building calmly but, just a few moments later he's seen running back inside with a group of men chasing him. They caught hold of him, dragged him by his shirt and punched him several times.

After being attacked, Sharma had wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.

An FIR has been registered in the case. Sharma in his FIR stated that he had forwarded the cartoon to his residential society's WhatsApp group after which, he received a call from a man named Kamlesh Kadam, who asked for his name and address.

Later that afternoon, he was called outside the building and was attacked by a group of men.

Many people have taken to social media to condemn the attack.

Sena hooliganism at it’s worst. Shameful https://t.co/QQPeMlBNCK — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) September 12, 2020

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Shameful act of goons who should be booked under law of the land for attacking a Veteran. https://t.co/38GI7wq4J4 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 12, 2020

Disturbing to see these visuals of assaulting a senior citizen..unacceptable. I request concerned authorities to please take strict action diligently 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7D8bz6T5Uy — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 12, 2020

It's a new low https://t.co/Mg9mBWTvcf — Anup Choudhury (@AnupCho00810897) September 11, 2020

#MaharashtraGovt so when is the swift action expected???? https://t.co/vTpfOMzOmD — amit p (@campboy2000) September 12, 2020

Six people, including Kamlesh Kadam, were arrested in the case. Though, they were granted bail within 24 hours of the arrest.