Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader's discretion is advised.
65-year-old ex-naval officer, Madan Sharma was allegedly beaten up by 8-10 activists of the Shiv Sena, on Friday at his Mumbai residence for forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Watch | Retired Naval Officer beaten in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/sD8jr18tHa— NDTV (@ndtv) September 12, 2020
After being attacked, Sharma had wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.
Later that afternoon, he was called outside the building and was attacked by a group of men.
Many people have taken to social media to condemn the attack.
Sena hooliganism at it’s worst. Shameful https://t.co/QQPeMlBNCK— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) September 12, 2020
अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55— Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020
Shameful act of goons who should be booked under law of the land for attacking a Veteran. https://t.co/38GI7wq4J4— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 12, 2020
Disturbing to see these visuals of assaulting a senior citizen..unacceptable. I request concerned authorities to please take strict action diligently 🙏🏼 https://t.co/7D8bz6T5Uy— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 12, 2020
Condemnable act, LAW & ORDER! #SenaAttacksVeteran https://t.co/4Ve6LSbgbF— Sourabh Mathur (@sourabhmathur) September 11, 2020
It's a new low https://t.co/Mg9mBWTvcf— Anup Choudhury (@AnupCho00810897) September 11, 2020
#MaharashtraGovt so when is the swift action expected???? https://t.co/vTpfOMzOmD— amit p (@campboy2000) September 12, 2020
Six people, including Kamlesh Kadam, were arrested in the case. Though, they were granted bail within 24 hours of the arrest.