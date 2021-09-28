It's a given that the secret to success in UPSC examinations is consistent efforts and focus.

The ones who are keen on clearing the exam often seek shelter under the interviews of the toppers. A handbook on how they went from aspirant to topper is everything a candidate wants.

Having said that, some responses may lead you astray or just fail to meet your objectives. Blindly believing their suggestions as a gospel isn't a good idea. Look at what Twitter has to say.

Although, smart work plays a key role in cracking these exams, one can't overlook the need to put in everything in the preparation. No matter how intelligent you are or the number of exams you have topped.

Not only upsc, every exam which be conducted for getting a reputed job need a systematic plan,hardwork,concentration,and faith in yourself. so don't be a symbol of foolishness. — [email protected] (@zeal_prem) September 28, 2021

Yeah rightly said, every exam needs a disciplined approach small to big — Flt. lt. Rajesh Malik (@MalikFlight) September 27, 2021

Goal setting

Smart Work @ Right Direction

Consistency

Strong Will power

Mission Accomplished 🥳 #UPSC — Girl in the Yellow Boot (@Ladki_Digital) September 25, 2021

UPSC tests everything patience, intelligence, hard work, smart work. Clearing UPSC isn't as easy as certain toppers would say.

This is the most valuable stuff aftr the result..once u r selected even if u tell people that u use to sit on the metro & study,people will believe you.. selected guys should speak with some responsibility — Mahesh kumar (@Maheshdhoni1) September 27, 2021

He’s lying. You can’t clear even prelims without formal preparation. Mains also consists of many subjects like History, geography, ethics, etc. — Walternate (@AlternateWalter) September 28, 2021

Success has no short tricks



Well said Sir 🙏 — Vishal (@Vishal90061477) September 27, 2021

Relying on luck and considering hardwork unworthy won't work you or anybody else out there, regardless of whether you have a track record of attaining success swiftly.