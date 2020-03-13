Wuhan in China was the apparent birthplace of the new coronavirus, and as cases skyrocketed, an immediate solution was needed. To this end, China built a new hospital in record time (10 days) dedicated to treating those affected. It has 1000 beds and 30 intensive care wards, and has been treating patients round the clock.

Now, a striking image is being shared of Dr. Xiang lying down exhausted, in full safety gear, after discharging the last patient from this makeshift hospital.

We cannot verify the authenticity of the image, but it is reportedly of a doctor treating coronavirus in china.

This picture aches.



Dr. Xiang lying on a vacant bed after the last patient too was discharged from Wuhan's hospital, #China built exclusively for treating #Covid19.

______

To the health dept around the world working tirelessly for us under dire conditions; Our Deep Respect ❤ pic.twitter.com/lHqJlwFwEA — Timeless (@The_RedWinged) March 12, 2020

The image is a significant reminder to laud the health departments around the world, who have been under immense pressure to treat patients while risking their own health in the process.

People online celebrated the hard work and sacrifices of everyone helping out.

respect to all the medical stuff❤️ hope they keep safe — tedscherbatsky (@tedscherbatsky3) March 12, 2020

Humanity,thus thrives! Salute....the efforts of a people for their own! — Darayas Rustom Irani (@IraniDarayas) March 12, 2020

I can only imagine how long he will sleep... Brave souls, truly — Aboli Joshi (@abolijoshi) March 12, 2020

God Bless him and all those helping to fight this monster — Adam Swisher (@walshyquinn) March 12, 2020

The exemplary work of the worldwide health community is truly commendable, especially at a time of widespread panic and fear. Salute!