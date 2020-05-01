While we all are eagerly waiting for the pandemic to end and the Corona to finally go from our lives, the experts have revealed that it might never happen.

Chinese scientists have stated that the Sars-Cov-2 virus causing Covid-19 may never be eradicated. It is believed that the deadly virus will continue to cause seasonal infections like the flu.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the seasonal flu globally kills close to 300,000 people every year. It is likely that it will be an epidemic that coexists with humans for a long time, becomes seasonal and is sustained within human bodies.

It’s not just the experts in China who consider the virus to be seasonal, many others including Anthony Fauci, the director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases believes that the novel coronavirus is likely to cause seasonal peaks of infections in winter.

Even public health experts in India agree that the waves of this virus aren't here to go away anytime soon. The reason behind this seems to be high transmission rate and the carriers being asymptomatic which makes it difficult to sustain at the population level over a long period.

A study published in Nature Medicine that explains the reason behind the virus spreading faster than other coronaviruses stated that people with Covid-19 are most infectious during the first week of symptoms, with 44% infections spread by those not obviously sick. Sars-CoV directly enters the lungs and swiftly causes serious respiratory symptoms, leading to the person being hospitalised and isolated soon after getting infected.

This limits the chances of the virus replicating in the throat and spreading to others. The infection begins in the upper respiratory tract so you can infect even if you talk. The virus is in the nasopharyngeal fluid, which mixes with saliva, so you can infect when you sing, speak or shout.

A lot of people believe that the virus might be heat sensitive and will go away once the summers arrive in India but experts don’t see that happening. According to them the virus is heat sensitive, but that’s when it’s exposed to 56 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes and the weather is never going to get that hot.