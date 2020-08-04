Earlier today, a massive explosion shook the central city of Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

The entire city was covered in a thick pink cloud of smoke as the explosion shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings several hundred feet away.

Breaking: Video shows the moment of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pwE0c4QQV4 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2020

According to CNN, the source of the explosion was a major fire at a firecracker warehouse, near the port in Beruit.

Footage from the massive explosion in Beirut Port, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/bdvzrS05Qf — Beirut Today (@bey_today) August 4, 2020

Local news has reported large numbers of wounded people and casualties while showcasing video evidence of cars being destroyed and flipped over by the explosion.

Videos and pictures from the explosion and the current state of Beirut has been circulating on Twitter:

Absolutely horrifying video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/GN0QWNxJY9 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 4, 2020

Moment that the second explosion hit #Beirut Lebanon. Many houses damaged, injuries reported.



First was at Port. This is closer to downtown pic.twitter.com/6DdmgQFriD — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Explosion at a warehouse in a port in Beirut, Lebanon. Very little is know but some local news channels are reporting it was a nitrate storage facility. #beirut pic.twitter.com/4llENkCHge — Farid (@faridhalabi) August 4, 2020

Hundreds reportedly injured. No glass left on buildings in most of the city. Damage extensive & widespread.



Thoughts with the people on the ground.#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2av42DfhrA — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) August 4, 2020

What looks like fireworks going off before the large explosion at the #Beirut port. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/D3PlidjjNA — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) August 4, 2020