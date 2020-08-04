Earlier today, a massive explosion shook the central city of Beirut, Lebanon's capital. 

Source: ABC

The entire city was covered in a thick pink cloud of smoke as the explosion shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings several  hundred feet away. 

According to CNN, the source of the explosion was a major fire at a firecracker warehouse, near the port in Beruit.

 Local news has reported large numbers of wounded people and casualties while showcasing video evidence of cars being destroyed and flipped over by  the explosion. 

Videos and pictures from the explosion and the current state of Beirut has been circulating on Twitter: 

Reportedly, according to an eye-witness sharing their experience with CNN, homes that were as far as 10 kilometers from the sight were damaged. More details are awaited. 