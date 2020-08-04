Earlier today, a massive explosion shook the central city of Beirut, Lebanon's capital.
The entire city was covered in a thick pink cloud of smoke as the explosion shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings several hundred feet away.
Breaking: Video shows the moment of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pwE0c4QQV4— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2020
According to CNN, the source of the explosion was a major fire at a firecracker warehouse, near the port in Beruit.
Local news has reported large numbers of wounded people and casualties while showcasing video evidence of cars being destroyed and flipped over by the explosion.
#Breaking: Massive Explosion near Beirut’s Port. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Hua7igJZxK— Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) August 4, 2020
Videos and pictures from the explosion and the current state of Beirut has been circulating on Twitter:
Absolutely horrifying video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/GN0QWNxJY9— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 4, 2020
Moment that the second explosion hit #Beirut Lebanon. Many houses damaged, injuries reported.— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020
First was at Port. This is closer to downtown pic.twitter.com/6DdmgQFriD
Explosion at a warehouse in a port in Beirut, Lebanon. Very little is know but some local news channels are reporting it was a nitrate storage facility. #beirut pic.twitter.com/4llENkCHge— Farid (@faridhalabi) August 4, 2020
MY GOD! HUGE explosion in #Lebanon near the Port of #Beirut. 👀pic.twitter.com/BOVprOUEFp— News Addict 🇬🇧 (@addicted2newz) August 4, 2020
Hundreds reportedly injured. No glass left on buildings in most of the city. Damage extensive & widespread.— Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) August 4, 2020
Thoughts with the people on the ground.#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2av42DfhrA
This is definitely not a fireworks' #explosion at #Beirut Port. Never trust Lebanese authorities and security forces.#Lebanon #بيروت#انفجار #لبنان_ينهار pic.twitter.com/t6QKQZAjH3— Mouaaz AJAMI (@MouaazZ) August 4, 2020
What looks like fireworks going off before the large explosion at the #Beirut port. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/D3PlidjjNA— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) August 4, 2020