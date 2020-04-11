The world, as things are, has gone to shit at the moment, at least for us humans. Glaciers are melting, bees are dying, and oh yeah, there's a global pandemic ravaging our lives and throwing regular functioning into disarray. But it can't get any worse right?

Wrong! In case the doomsday signs weren't clear enough, Indonesia's Krakatoa volcano erupted yesterday, sending plumes of smoke, lava and ash into the air 13 feet high, like a shout-out from hell.

Volcano #Krakatoa in #Indonesia erupts

Friday 10:35 pm local time



The ash column reached 13 km high



Located between islands of Java & Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung#vocano #eruption pic.twitter.com/l9BYAzSlSk — ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) April 11, 2020

Seriously? Amid everything that's going on, there's also a massive volcanic eruption? There might as well be flaming rocks falling from the sky next.

The video looks like something out of a post-apocalyptic death-world. It last erupted in 2018, and caused a deadly tsunami that killed over 400 people. Reactions to this news were... interesting.

Krakatoa has just erupted. Possibly the worst timing, ever. The last time it erupted in 1883 it killed tens of thousands of people and altered the earth's climate for years.#Krakatoa #ClimateCrisis #Volcano pic.twitter.com/vQ1KDGnlv5 — Shaan Ray (@ShaanRay) April 11, 2020

Let's just hope the eruption doesn't affect people's lives and livelihoods. Things are bad enough as it is. Damn, 2020, you're relentless!