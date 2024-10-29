In a video that’s now trending online, Ernst & Young’s (EY) Gurugram office showcased its festive Diwali celebrations with vibrant decor, happy faces, and plenty of colour.

The video, shared by CA Sneha Chanchlani on Instagram, displayed EY employees immersing themselves in Diwali activities, capturing over a million views. But instead of spreading festive cheer, it has sparked emotional reactions and revived memories of a tragic event.

The video reminded many of the heartbreaking story of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old EY employee from Pune, who passed away in September. Perayil’s mother, Anita Augustine, had written a public letter, holding EY’s “excessive workload” responsible for her daughter’s death, calling out “four months of the company’s callous attitude.” Despite the company chairman’s condolences, the incident struck a nerve across social media.

In response to the Diwali post, several viewers voiced their discontent, urging EY to focus on employee well-being. One user commented, “Celebrate your people, not just festivals.” Another echoed the sentiment, “Remember Anna and do better for your employees.”

As more users join the conversation, EY’s celebrations have become a poignant reminder of the challenges within corporate culture that still need addressing.