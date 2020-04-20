A Facebook page famous for posting inflammatory comments, with over 10,000 followers operating under the name Nisha Jindal has come under the spotlight.

Police began inspecting the page, which appeared to be run by the woman in the photograph but actually had a man named Ravi behind it.

Ravi is a resident of Raipur in Chattisgarh and is an engineering student for the past 11 years, yet to graduate. After the arrest, he was forced to reveal his real face on his Facebook page as well.

When the police went to arrest 'Nisha Jindal' for allegedly promoting social enmity, it was revealed that Ravi, who has not been able to pass his engineering exam for 11 years, is in fact 'Nisha'. The police made him post the reality so that his 10,000 followers get to know the truth.

Ravi posed as a member of various organisations such as World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation and International Monetary Fund on his multiple fake IDs and accounts.

Ravi was arrested by the police tracing his IP address. His account promoted hate speech and misguided followers, which is what bought him under the radar.

He has been booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of IT act.