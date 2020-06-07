A viral message has recently been circulating on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms claiming that the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) was selling face masks to its students for Rs 400.

The message also has a picture of a mask attached to it, which happens to have DPS written on it, along with the school logo. Several people have also shared this photo with the caption saying that the school had made it compulsory for the students to buy these masks.

However, India Today's fact-checker has found these claims to be false. DPS authorities have clarified to reporters that they are not issuing masks to students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been brought to our notice that some agencies are using the school’s name and logo to sell products like masks and sanitizers as precautionary measures for school children. Kindly note that the school is not associated with such vendors. Please refrain from falling prey to these anti-social elements who see an opportunity in such adverse circumstances.

- DPS

DPS has also filed a police complaint regarding the viral hoax about their institution.