It is absurd that in a country like India, someone would question the importance of farming and farmers. Well, a lot of times it is not a direct allegation, but the way they are being treated right now, shows that many of us undermine their value.

To clear any doubts pertaining to that, here are facts to show what all they bring to the table - literally and metaphorically.

Fact source



Fact source



Fact source



Fact source

Fact source

Fact source

Fact source

Fact source

Fact source



The backbone of India.

Creatives by: Sawan Kumari