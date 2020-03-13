#FakeFeminism was trending on Twitter yesterday, after a large number of people started sharing a video of Roadies judge Neha Dhupia, where she was scolding a contestant who confessed to hitting his girlfriend for cheating on him.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, the contestant can be heard saying:

Jab mujhe pata chala ki she's cheating on me...sath mein 5 aur boyfriends the uske. When I found out, sabko ek saath line mein khada kiya, ladki ko leke aaya aur maine usko phir chaanta laga diya. Jo wo kar rahi thi woh bohot galat tha.

To which Neha Dhupia replied:

Woh 1 nahin, 5 ladkon se saath jaaye. It's her choice. Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f*cking right to slap a girl.

Calling Neha a 'hypocrite', people started sharing old videos of her smiling at a woman contestant who said she hit her boyfriend.

Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies since 2016 and is the judge/mentor in the show along with Nikhil Chinappa, Rannvijay Singh and others.