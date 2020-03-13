#FakeFeminism was trending on Twitter yesterday, after a large number of people started sharing a video of Roadies judge Neha Dhupia, where she was scolding a contestant who confessed to hitting his girlfriend for cheating on him.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, the contestant can be heard saying:



Jab mujhe pata chala ki she's cheating on me...sath mein 5 aur boyfriends the uske. When I found out, sabko ek saath line mein khada kiya, ladki ko leke aaya aur maine usko phir chaanta laga diya. Jo wo kar rahi thi woh bohot galat tha.

To which Neha Dhupia replied:

Woh 1 nahin, 5 ladkon se saath jaaye. It's her choice. Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f*cking right to slap a girl.

So if a girl slap a guy when he cheats on her it's ok? But if a guy does the same it's treated like that? Hypocrites..👏👏



Be a feminist....not a fake feminist@NehaDhupia #Feminism #roadies #realityShow pic.twitter.com/EletyMwcvL — Dhrumil Raval (@DhrumilRaval2) March 12, 2020

Calling Neha a 'hypocrite', people started sharing old videos of her smiling at a woman contestant who said she hit her boyfriend.

neha dhupia is a hypocrite of the highest order! but can a girl hit a guy if she finds out that he was cheating on her or can a guy hit a girl if he finds out the same? your opinion? — Sona (@bunMaskaa) March 13, 2020

If the boy is having 5 girlfriends and the girl slaps him for this ..they will show sympathy and promote Feminism ! Such are these hypocrites neha Dhupia — Ganesh Eknath Gaitonde (@sarcasm_way) March 12, 2020

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

#NehaDhupia Agr vaha koi ladki aai hoti aur vo same baat kehti to sab baolte tumne bilkul sahi kia uss ladke to thapad marke aur roadies salute bhi de dete. Whole team of roadies is a hypocrite not just neha dhupia — Tushar Mittal (@TusharM73665027) March 12, 2020

She is not against men but also women who are suffering. People might take true feminists as granted because of empty headed people like her. #NehaDhupia #nehachutiya https://t.co/PZZzBQ1qX5 — Nikhil Pathania (@nikhil_nits) March 12, 2020

She must have missed out the iconic scene related to her subject. #fakefeminism #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/8ANQxVIQj4 — Ankita ♡ (@ankitasaysss) March 12, 2020

#NehaDhupia

When a girl slapped 4 boys

V/S

When a boy slapped a girl#BoycottRoadies pic.twitter.com/yZ2FKfNSZc — Not Ready To Be Found (@ImOnLongJourney) March 13, 2020

Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies since 2016 and is the judge/mentor in the show along with Nikhil Chinappa, Rannvijay Singh and others.