Despite a nationwide ban on large groups of people gathering together, there have been several instances of it happening despite the severe coronavirus threat. These have been held for any and all reasons, from weddings to parties, and it's a matter of grave concern.

Now, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the families of a bride and groom for conducting a marriage procession, violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

According to The Hindu, a police complaint has also been registered against both families for violating the rules. The District Collector stated that 'self-enjoyment should not ruin others’ lives'.

The Regional Transport Officer has seized the car in which the wedding procession was carried out. Considering Ganjam is the worst affected district in Odisha, they have been strong urged to follow social distancing norms.

The total number of positive cases in the district has gone over 2000. A video of the incident where you can see several people dancing together without masks has gone viral.

Groom along with four other family members arrested in #Odisha for Violating #COVIDー19 Guidelines during wedding Procession. pic.twitter.com/xK6HEnfexN — Kapil Bhargava (@KpBhargava) July 4, 2020

The move may work as a deterrent for other people who were planning to hold large gatherings. We can only wait and see.