People in India are lining up to get themselves vaccinated and this includes some celebrities from the film industry, politicians and sports personalities too.

1. Saif Ali Khan

Saif was spotted at a Covid centre in Mumbai where he received the first dose of the vaccine on 5th March 2021. 

Source: www.news18.com

2. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever took the first dose of the vaccine along with his mother at a Covid centre in Mumbai on 6th March 2021. 

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

3. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 3rd March 2021. 

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

4. Rakesh Roshan 

Actor-cum-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on 4th March.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

5. Hema Malini

On 6th March, Hema Malini received the first dose of the vaccine at Cooper Hospital in Mumabi.

6. Anupam Kher 

Anupam Kher also took the first jab of the vaccine on 9th March 2021. 

7. Kirron Kher 

Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated on 9th March 2021. 

8. Gajraj Rao

On 10th March, actor Gajraj Rao shared a picture of himself on Instagram getting vaccinated. 

9. Neena Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video of herself on Instagram receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.

10. Paresh Rawal

On 9th March, Paresh Rawal shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

11. Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt also took the first dose of the vaccine on 23rd March 2021. 

12. Salman Khan 

Salman Khan was spotted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on 24th March where he received the first dose of the vaccine. 

Source: www.ndtv.com

13. Sharmila Tagore 

On 21st March, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore took the first dose of the vaccine. 

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

14. Shilpa Shirodkar 

Shilpa Shirodkar received both shots of the vaccine for COVID-19 in Dubai. She took the second dose on 27th January. 

15. Satish Shah

Satish Shah tweeted about his experience after getting vaccinated with the first dose on 2nd March. 

16. Ramya Krishnan 

Telugu star Ramya Krishnan took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 23rd March 2021.

17.  Mohanlal 

On 10th March, Malyalam star Mohanlal shared a photo of himself after taking the first dose of the vaccine. 

18. Jeetendra

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to social media to share the news that his parents took the first dose of the vaccine on 6th March. 

19. Shabana Azmi 

Shabana Azmi took the first jab of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.

20. Gulshan Grover 

Gulshan Grover shared a video along with Sonali Bendre where he stated that he had recivied the first dose of the vaccine.

21. Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.

Source: www.dnaindia.com

22. Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March. 

Source: www.dnaindia.com

23. Ravi Shastri

On 2nd March, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took the first dose of the vaccine and shared the news on Twitter. 

Source: www.dnaindia.com

24. Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March. 

Source: www.dnaindia.com

25. PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS on 1st March. 

26. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre also got vaccinated along side Gulshan Grover on 9th March. 

Source: indianexpress.com

Click here to register yourself for the vaccination. (The 2nd phase of inoculation is for those above 60 years, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities.)