People in India are lining up to get themselves vaccinated and this includes some celebrities from the film industry, politicians and sports personalities too.
1. Saif Ali Khan
Saif was spotted at a Covid centre in Mumbai where he received the first dose of the vaccine on 5th March 2021.
2. Johnny Lever
3. Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 3rd March 2021.
4. Rakesh Roshan
5. Hema Malini
On 6th March, Hema Malini received the first dose of the vaccine at Cooper Hospital in Mumabi.
I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021
6. Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher also took the first jab of the vaccine on 9th March 2021.
7. Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated on 9th March 2021.
Taken the #CovidVaccine in Kokilaben Mumbai. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 9, 2021
#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/ZQjo8KSqQ6
8. Gajraj Rao
On 10th March, actor Gajraj Rao shared a picture of himself on Instagram getting vaccinated.
9. Neena Gupta
Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video of herself on Instagram receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.
10. Paresh Rawal
On 9th March, Paresh Rawal shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021
11. Sanjay Dutt
Actor Sanjay Dutt also took the first dose of the vaccine on 23rd March 2021.
Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021
I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G
12. Salman Khan
Salman Khan was spotted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on 24th March where he received the first dose of the vaccine.
Took my first dose of vaccine today....— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021
13. Sharmila Tagore
On 21st March, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore took the first dose of the vaccine.
14. Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar received both shots of the vaccine for COVID-19 in Dubai. She took the second dose on 27th January.
15. Satish Shah
#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man.— satish shah (@sats45) March 2, 2021
16. Ramya Krishnan
Telugu star Ramya Krishnan took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 23rd March 2021.
Vaccinated!! #covidvacccine #foryourself #forothers #getvaccienated pic.twitter.com/IsnkZu4VIN— Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) March 23, 2021
17. Mohanlal
Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I thank GOI ,companies which are producing the Vaccine & the Medical fraternity, including hospitals, for the assistance in d Vaccination Drive.@narendramodi @drharshvardhan @vijayanpinarayi #Shylajateacher @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/bmkciwiTDQ— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 10, 2021
18. Jeetendra
Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to social media to share the news that his parents took the first dose of the vaccine on 6th March.
19. Shabana Azmi
20. Gulshan Grover
By Registering on https://t.co/m3aYtT6fwb , I got VACCINATED at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital @KDAHMumbai , so did many of my colleagues @iamsonalibendre #PradeepGuha . Excellent work by #DrTusharMotiwala #DrSantoshShetty @AmbaniTina and the staff of @KDAHMumbai pic.twitter.com/URrfj93mjB— Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) March 9, 2021
21. Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.
22. Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.
23. Ravi Shastri
On 2nd March, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took the first dose of the vaccine and shared the news on Twitter.
24. Ravi Shankar Prasad
25. PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS on 1st March.
Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021
Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.
I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv
26. Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre also got vaccinated along side Gulshan Grover on 9th March.
Click here to register yourself for the vaccination. (The 2nd phase of inoculation is for those above 60 years, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities.)