People in India are lining up to get themselves vaccinated and this includes some celebrities from the film industry, politicians and sports personalities too.

1. Saif Ali Khan

Saif was spotted at a Covid centre in Mumbai where he received the first dose of the vaccine on 5th March 2021.

2. Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever took the first dose of the vaccine along with his mother at a Covid centre in Mumbai on 6th March 2021.

3. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 3rd March 2021.

4. Rakesh Roshan

Actor-cum-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on 4th March.

5. Hema Malini

On 6th March, Hema Malini received the first dose of the vaccine at Cooper Hospital in Mumabi.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

6. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher also took the first jab of the vaccine on 9th March 2021.

7. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated on 9th March 2021.

8. Gajraj Rao

On 10th March, actor Gajraj Rao shared a picture of himself on Instagram getting vaccinated.

9. Neena Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video of herself on Instagram receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.

10. Paresh Rawal

On 9th March, Paresh Rawal shared a photo of himself on his Twitter account receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

11. Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt also took the first dose of the vaccine on 23rd March 2021.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

12. Salman Khan

Salman Khan was spotted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on 24th March where he received the first dose of the vaccine.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

13. Sharmila Tagore

On 21st March, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore took the first dose of the vaccine.

14. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar received both shots of the vaccine for COVID-19 in Dubai. She took the second dose on 27th January.

15. Satish Shah

Satish Shah tweeted about his experience after getting vaccinated with the first dose on 2nd March.

#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man. — satish shah (@sats45) March 2, 2021

16. Ramya Krishnan

Telugu star Ramya Krishnan took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on 23rd March 2021.

17. Mohanlal

On 10th March, Malyalam star Mohanlal shared a photo of himself after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I thank GOI ,companies which are producing the Vaccine & the Medical fraternity, including hospitals, for the assistance in d Vaccination Drive.@narendramodi @drharshvardhan @vijayanpinarayi #Shylajateacher @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/bmkciwiTDQ — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 10, 2021

18. Jeetendra

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to social media to share the news that his parents took the first dose of the vaccine on 6th March.

19. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi took the first jab of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.

20. Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover shared a video along with Sonali Bendre where he stated that he had recivied the first dose of the vaccine.

21. Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.

22. Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.

23. Ravi Shastri

On 2nd March, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took the first dose of the vaccine and shared the news on Twitter.

24. Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad also took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd March.

25. PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS on 1st March.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

26. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre also got vaccinated along side Gulshan Grover on 9th March.

Click here to register yourself for the vaccination. (The 2nd phase of inoculation is for those above 60 years, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities.)