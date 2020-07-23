From financial challenges to anxiety and isolation, the lockdown has been harsh on everyone.

Schools in the country too have been shut since March, prompting the school authorities to start online classes for students.

But being a country where people do not have proper internet connection and mobile phones, this seems to be a difficult thing.

Recently, Kuldeep Kumar, a farmer from Himachal Pradesh, had to sell his cow, his only source of income, for buying a smartphone for online studies of his two children.

According to a report by The Tribune, he was told by the teachers that he needed to buy a smartphone if he wanted his children to continue their studies.

At the time, Kuldip didn't have even ₹500. So he tried getting a loan of ₹6,000 from banks and private lenders, but in vain.

Eventually, he decided to sell his cow and buy a smartphone for his children's education.

If you want contact/bank details of this family, please DM me or contact ⁦@thetribunechd⁩ reporter ⁦@RAVINDERSOOD10⁩ who wrote this moving report pic.twitter.com/6dvCOIM9Sh — amit baruah (@abaruah64) July 23, 2020

After the news of him selling cows went viral on social media, people are coming forward to help him.

Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please. https://t.co/zv0Mj8DCh9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

I’m happy to contribute, Amit. Let me know — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) July 23, 2020

Spread the word https://t.co/o8tqrBjb7Q — Sanket K Patel (@iSnket) July 23, 2020

Ravinder Sood, the reporter who covered this story, has shared the details of Kuldip Kumar's wife Pawana Devi's bank account.

Here is the account number of kuldeep Kumar's wife pawana devi. Interested people can contribute here. pic.twitter.com/mvN24A6uvM — RAVINDER SOOD (@RAVINDERSOOD10) July 23, 2020

Interested people can help the poor farmer by sending donations to this bank account.