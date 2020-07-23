From financial challenges to anxiety and isolation, the lockdown has been harsh on everyone.

Schools in the country too have been shut since March, prompting the school authorities to start online classes for students.

But being a country where people do not have proper internet connection and mobile phones, this seems to be a difficult thing.

Recently, Kuldeep Kumar, a farmer from Himachal Pradesh, had to sell his cow, his only source of income, for buying a smartphone for online studies of his two children.

According to a report by The Tribune, he was told by the teachers that he needed to buy a smartphone if he wanted his children to continue their studies.

At the time, Kuldip didn't have even ₹500. So he tried getting a loan of ₹6,000 from banks and private lenders, but in vain.

Eventually, he decided to sell his cow and buy a smartphone for his children's education.

After the news of him selling cows went viral on social media, people are coming forward to help him.

Ravinder Sood, the reporter who covered this story, has shared the details of Kuldip Kumar's wife Pawana Devi's bank account.

Interested people can help the poor farmer by sending donations to this bank account.