The locust attack in India has left parts of the country shaken by the amount of havoc it has caused. The desert locusts have consumed over 50,000 hectares of crop in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, people are finding innovative ways to deal with the situation. In a video shared by a senior inspector from Uttar Pradesh, a DJ booth has been set-up in the middle of the fields to ward off the locusts with loud music.

Desperate times call for desperate measures!

In one day, a small group of locusts can eat food meant for 2,500 people. Hence, the extent of damage has people scramming for a solution. From creating loud noises with whatever they can find, to using chemicals that might help.

Locusts cover a rooftop in Jaipur on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/xwFTMLX0db — Rakesh Goswami (@DrRakeshGoswami) May 25, 2020

Locusts can be scared away by producing noise by beating of drums and utensils. Chemicals, especially Chlorpyriphos 20 EC diluted in water, can be sprinkled on crops. There is a possibility of great damage to the crops due to locusts.

- Agriculture scientist Jainendra Kanaujia told ANI

This time desert locust attack is severe. They have arrived earlier, in huge numbers & now reached till Panna in MP. The changing climate conditions are linked with locust growth in east Africa. The swarms has potential of eating everything & destroy the crops. This from Panna. pic.twitter.com/8aqLa8lA4O — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2020

These pests could create a food shortage and become a threat to livelihoods of many, which is why this situation requires immediate action.