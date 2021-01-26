Indian farmers who have been protesting against the 3 contentious farm laws passed by the Centre, last year, marched towards Delhi on 72nd Republic Day. The farmers were given permission to hold their rally by the Delhi Police with strict security in place.

Visuals of the rally from Delhi NCR are being shared widely on social media.

Ahead of time allotted for #TractorRally, farmers break barricades at Ghazipur border to enter Delhi pic.twitter.com/eroM82Zmld — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

What can be more tragic on Republic Day when Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan becomes kisan vs jawan at ITO.. pic.twitter.com/DGTVtQbLbR — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 26, 2021

LIVE Visuals | Farmers march into heart of Delhi, take over streets of ITO and ISBT Kashmiri Gate#KisanTractorRally #TractorRally pic.twitter.com/iQUnPAorJi — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached pic.twitter.com/Rjiz26K4dk — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmers make way for ambulance stuck in #tractorrally



(📍: Indraprastha Park on Outer Ring Road, east Delhi) pic.twitter.com/m127NXFia1 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Members of Kisan Ekta Morcha join the #FarmersProstests in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/QPQdumFsXk — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) January 26, 2021

This is at the Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru. Farmer groups have gathered here to protest and this is where different groups are planning to convene in an hour. pic.twitter.com/xs74oQjMyu — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) January 26, 2021

Farmers have reached Red Fort. Red Fort has been heavily fortified now. #TractorRally pic.twitter.com/4kK25dd2cf — Amaan (@amaanbali) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi



Video: ANI



Farmers' #TractorRally live updates: https://t.co/NUMY7GIhSN pic.twitter.com/lNtiOisOEv — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 26, 2021

Bengaluru: Sikh community, members of Kisan Ekta Morcha march in solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi. They have taken to streets of Bengaluru on SUVs and jeeps.#tractorrally pic.twitter.com/xDRdRFMxpW — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Unlike at other borders where the situation has gone out of control, the situation seems to be peaceful at Singhu border. NDTV's Sukirti Dwivedi reports #TractorRally pic.twitter.com/E6r8UgSbKW — NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021

Situation right now at ITO crossing @thewire_in pic.twitter.com/Oh3LhzNWRW — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Following farmer-police clash at ITO, a group of farmers reach Red Fort pic.twitter.com/kZ7QYVBwyr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

As per a report by Indian Express, one person was killed at protests in ITO after his tractor turned on being shot.