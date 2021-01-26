Indian farmers who have been protesting against the 3 contentious farm laws passed by the Centre, last year, marched towards Delhi on 72nd Republic Day. The farmers were given permission to hold their rally by the Delhi Police with strict security in place.

Visuals of the rally from Delhi NCR are being shared widely on social media.

As per a report by Indian Express, one person was killed at protests in ITO after his tractor turned on being shot.