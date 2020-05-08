I was obviously stunned to see the perfection of this realistic portrait but I was more surprised to discover how the artist made it.
The painting was crafted by an Iranian artist, Fateme Hamami. Like most of the other artists, she doesn't use her hands to paint, her approach is very different.
This is Fateme Hamami.— Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 7, 2020
She's an Iranian artist.
She is paralyzed in 85% of her body — so she uses her right foot to draw lifelike portraits of famous footballers.
This is her portrait of @Cristiano.
She told me it's her dream to meet him some day.pic.twitter.com/rPeCVnZOLs
Apart from Christino Ronaldo, this uber-talented artist has sketched portraits of other famous football players Lionel Messi.
Netizens from all across the globe are star-struck by the viral painting of Ronaldo and are applauding Fateme's exceptional talents:
So we checked out some more realistic portraits by Fateme, turns out she is a big-time Bollywood buff too!
Fateme's hustle to follow her passion is going to inspire generations to come.