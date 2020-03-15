No parent should ever have to bury their child. No matter, who you are, you shouldn't have to go through something like that.

So one can imagine how difficult it must be for John Reid, who lost his 16-year-son, Dakota in a car accident.

However, he had decided to donate his son’s organs, including his heart.

A month after donating his son's organs, he received a little gift from the person who received his son's heart.

John's wife Stephanie posted a video showing her husband's reaction as he opened the package from the recipient of his son's heart, Robert O'Connor. In a letter he said:

I would have preferred to give this to you in person, but not sure when that would happen.

It was a teddy bear wearing a 'Best Dad Ever' t-shirt with a recording of his son's heartbeat.

Speaking to CBS, John said:

When I got the bear, my heart was filled with joy. I did not expect any of this... never left Dakota's side. At night I would lay my head on his chest for hours at a time, every night, listening to his heartbeat. Now, thanks to Bob, I can listen to his heartbeat again!

Twitter has been weeping after watching the video.

I’m not crying - you’re crying! — Beth Harris (@bethhharris227) March 14, 2020

If this doesn’t make you cry, you have no heart. So beautiful! — Cheryl Mileff (@CMileff) March 14, 2020

Omg what a beautiful but heartbreaking video!! I can't hardly type through my tears!! — Robin Jean Hager (@Robinhager56) March 13, 2020

Omg I’m sobbing. As a mom, I cannot even begin to imagine this dads grief. 😪 — Mrs.M 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️ (@MAPires1959) March 14, 2020

Oh man, this just breaks my heart.