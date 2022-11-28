Our Monday turned better as we chanced upon a beautiful rendition of one soulful composition sung by Mohammed Rafi, the late legendary playback singer, this morning. If you are a die-hard Rafi fan, you will definitely want to listen to the rendition on repeat.

So, a father and son duo has transported us to back to the 60s era, the times when Mohammed Rafi’s track, Sau Baar Janam Lenge was released. A video of their guitar performance is going viral.

Credits: Mehtab Hassan’s Twitter handle

Mehtab Hassan, a vocalist, who goes by the username, @mehtabhassan12, shared the clip of their jam session on Twitter. In the video, Mehtab can be seen playing a guitar as his baba sings the track in his mesmerising voice.

Watch the clip here:

Jamming with baba ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fhU7Tf3hKV — Mehtab Hassan (@mehtabhassan12) November 27, 2022

Twitterati are going gaga over their performance:

Picturised on veteran actors, Pradeep Kumar and Shakila, the track, Sau Baar Janam Lenge is from Ustadon Ke Ustad, the 1963 film.

Watch the original song here: