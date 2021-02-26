Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. Domestic flight operators will be allowed to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage.

To avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

2. Brazil signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin from India between March and May.

Brazil's health ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth 1.6 billion reais ($290,000), with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March.

3. Dismissing a contempt petition against Maharashtra forest officials for killing tigress Avni in 2018, the Supreme Court said that she was killed as per the top court's orders.

The petitioner had approached the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against those linked to the killing of the tigress.

4. All petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles of the Delhi government will be replaced with electric ones within six months, the Arvind Kejriwal government said in an order.

The transport department will oversee the switch to EVs as per the order.

5. Nearly a week after the bodies of two Dalit girls were found in Unnao, the third girl who was found in an unconscious state told police that she and her cousins were poisoned by the accused. She denied any sexual assault.

6. Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi from 26th February till 15th March.

7. The Hyderabad Traffic Police provided a Green channel for transportation of live lungs and helped save precious time as the 12 km stretch was covered in just 15 minutes.

8. The Centre notified new social media guidelines for intermediaries, saying these were needed to hold social media and other companies accountable for “misuse and abuse”.

The rules call for a three-tier regulation mechanism for OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, etc and require them to self-classify their content into five categories based on age suitability.

9. The Karnataka government has approved the purchase of new Innova cars for its 32 ministers and 28 MPs at a cost of Rs. 13.8 crore amid the pandemic.

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (DPAR), the government has increased the allowance of ministers and MPs to buy vehicles to Rs. 23 lakh.

10. India’s coast guard found 81 survivors and 8 dead on a boat crammed with Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea.

11. Indian and Pakistani militaries announced on Thursday that they had begun observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from the midnight of February 24.

12. A college student who was found lying naked and severely burned along a national highway in Uttar Pradesh claimed she was set on fire after a failed rape attempt.

Important ones right?