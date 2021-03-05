Here, we bring to you a weekly roundup of news that should have also made the headlines but didn't.
1. A 19-year-old girl was strangled to death by her father in Dausa district for eloping with her lover.
2. A probe has been ordered after some girls were allegedly stripped and forced to dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon.
According to reports, a video clip has also surfaced online. The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the matter.
3. Covaxin has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 clinical trials.
The Phase 3 trial involved 25,800 subjects between 18-98 years of age.
4. India loses its status as ‘free’ in Freedom House’s 2021 report.
India's status was lowered to “partly free”. As per the report, political rights and civil liberties have worsened since Modi became PM in 2014, and the decline has accelerated since he was re-elected in 2019.
5. The Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75% of the private sector jobs with gross salary upto ₹ 50,000 per month for the people of the state.
6. Man found innocent by the Allahabad High Court after he served 20 year in jail for rape.
7. Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, according to the IMD’s summer forecast for March to May.
8. Global carbon emissions are rebounding to pre‑Covid levels.
9. Wildfire rages on in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, CM orders action.
The wildfire in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve has raging for over a week now. The state administration is trying to douse the fire. The CM held a high-level review meeting on the situation.
10. India had world’s highest number of internet shutdowns in 2020.
11. Shimla named the most liveable city in govt’s ease of living index.
12. Myanmar protests and crackdown intensify, US imposes trading curbs.
13. SC said that Centre’s new guidelines on regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution.
The SC further stated that a law has to be framed to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines. The Supreme Court also granted protection from arrest to Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video's India head in FIRs lodged over the controversial web series ‘Tandav’.
These issues need our attention too.