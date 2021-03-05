With a lot happening around the world we tend to miss out on some important news and issues that need our attention.

Here, we bring to you a weekly roundup of news that should have also made the headlines but didn't.

1. A 19-year-old girl was strangled to death by her father in Dausa district for eloping with her lover.

According to reports, Pinki, the victim was allegedly strangled to death by Shankar Lal Saini, her father, as he did not approve of his daughter's relationship. The accused surrendered to the police and confessed to his crime. Currently, the accused is in police custody.

2. A probe has been ordered after some girls were allegedly stripped and forced to dance by policemen at a hostel in Jalgaon.

According to reports, a video clip has also surfaced online. The Maharashtra government has formed a four-member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the matter.

3. Covaxin has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 clinical trials.

The Phase 3 trial involved 25,800 subjects between 18-98 years of age.

4. India loses its status as ‘free’ in Freedom House’s 2021 report.

India's status was lowered to “partly free”. As per the report, political rights and civil liberties have worsened since Modi became PM in 2014, and the decline has accelerated since he was re-elected in 2019.

5. The Haryana Governor has approved a bill that reserves 75% of the private sector jobs with gross salary upto ₹ 50,000 per month for the people of the state.

The bill was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala last year. The bill also contains a clause companies can invoke if suitable local candidates cannot be found. In such cases they can hire from outside after informing the government.

6. Man found innocent by the Allahabad High Court after he served 20 year in jail for rape.

Vishnu Tiwari was 23 years old when a trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2000.

7. Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, according to the IMD’s summer forecast for March to May.

8. Global carbon emissions are rebounding to pre‑Covid levels.

As per reports, the global carbon emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020 as people were forced to stay home during the pandemic. But, now as life is returning back to normal, the emissions are back on the rise.

9. Wildfire rages on in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, CM orders action.

The wildfire in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve has raging for over a week now. The state administration is trying to douse the fire. The CM held a high-level review meeting on the situation.

10. India had world’s highest number of internet shutdowns in 2020.

There were 155 internet shutdowns globally but, India accounted for 109 shutdowns alone. Yemen was in second place with six shutdowns, and Ethiopia with four.

11. Shimla named the most liveable city in govt’s ease of living index.

Shimla achieved an overall score of 60.90 points to grab the top spot. The report was released by Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Bhubaneshwar (59.85) and Silvassa (58.43) were next on the list of the most liveable cities in India.

12. Myanmar protests and crackdown intensify, US imposes trading curbs.

According to a report by the United Nations, 38 people were killed during the demonstrations that took place on Wednesday.

13. SC said that Centre’s new guidelines on regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have "no teeth" as there is no provision of prosecution.

The SC further stated that a law has to be framed to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines. The Supreme Court also granted protection from arrest to Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video's India head in FIRs lodged over the controversial web series ‘Tandav’.

These issues need our attention too.