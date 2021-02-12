Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Centre and Twitter India seeking responses with respect to a petition filed to check Twitter content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages.

2. Protesting farmers have decided to organise 'Rail Roko' across India from 12 PM to 4 PM on February 18.

3. The Times Group has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Newslaundry in the Bombay High Court for allegedly maligning Times Now anchors Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar

Replying to the defamation notice, Newslaundry said that the comments made about the anchors were factually correct and not defamatory.

4. US President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting Myanmar’s military regime with sanctions.

The order comes after military coup earlier this month that ousted the country’s democratically elected government.

5. An American digital forensics consulting firm has found that fabricated evidence was planted in the gadgets of Activist Rona Wilson, accused of fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon in 2018.

6. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer resigned as Uttarakhand's head coach due to "interference in team selection”.

7. Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Expressing concern over violence in his state, he said:

There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here. I’m feeling suffocated that we’re not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can’t do anything sitting here, then you must resign.

8. Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar gets bail in a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group.

As per reports, Kochhar will have to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh and she cannot leave the country without obtaining permission from the court.

9. The Indore bench of the MP High Court granted interim bail to Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony who were arrested along with comedian Munawar Faruqui.

10. Ahead of elections, Assam state finance minister cut fuel prices by Rs 5 per litre and removed cess on alcohol by 25%.

11. The toll in Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster rose to 37 on Friday as rescue operations entered its sixth day.

As per reports, over 200 people are still missing.

12. Air travel to become expensive as the Centre raises caps on domestic fares by up to 30%.

13. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship law will be implemented as soon as work on Covid-19 vaccination is over.

14. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament that India and China will remove deployments from Pangong lake in phased way.

15. The Maharashtra government made it mandatory to show negative COVID test reports for people coming from Kerala.

So far, such restrictions were in place for four states – Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

16. Javan Rhinoceros, Wild Ox, Pink Headed Duck and Manipur jungle Bush Quail are considered to have vanished from Manipur based on available records.

17. A Special POSCO court in Agra convicted a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 12-year-old daughter for 10 days in 2015.

The victim's mother had filed an FIR against her husband in the Jagdishpura police station in Agra on May 16, 2015. She hailed the verdict and said after five years of waiting, her daughter has finally got justice.

18. The Supreme Court recently let off a rape accused after he agreed to marry the complainant.

In this case, the man faced charges of rape and cheating on a complaint by the woman. She alleged that he had a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

19. 4 autorickshaw drivers were taken into custody by the Rachakonda police in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 19-year-old pharma student.

20. A police officer in Uttar Pradesh attempted to rape a woman complainant.

The officer apparently also threatened the victim to frame her husband in a false case if she took up the matter with higher police authorities.

