The farmers protest in the national capital has been going on for quite some time now. In light of this, people have been questioning the government's intentions, asking PM Modi to speak on the subject. 

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first international head of state to express his concern about the way the Indian government has treated the farmers protesting in the capital. Trudeau's government released a video addressed to the Canadian people on the eve of Guru Parab, where he said: 

I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together.
He further spoke about Canada always standing up for the right to protest. 

Earlier, the Minister of National Defence of Cananda, Harjit Sajjan had also expressed his concern about the brutalisation of peaceful protesters by the police. 

The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right.
Responding to Trudeau’s remarks, India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said:

We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

According to The Quint, Trudeau is not the only foreign leader to speak about the farmers' protests in Delhi. 

Earlier New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Opposition in Ontario Andrea Horwath and Members of Ontariao's Provincial Parliament Gurratan Singh, Kevin Yarde, Sara Singh and Jack Harris, had slammed the Modi government.

Now all that is left for our Prime Minister to speak about it. 