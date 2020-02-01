The Economic Survey 2019-2020 has cited Wikipedia as a source of information, something that school kids are asked by teachers not to do. 

Economic Survey Wikipedia
Source: Source: Twitter

As you know Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, that allows volunteers to create and edit information. So it's definitely not a reliable source of information. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Source: The Print

So when this little fact about the Economic Survey came to light, Twitter went after the central government and the finance ministry. 

Yeah, well, this is what you get for citing Wikipedia on the Economic Survey, something 8th graders know not to do on their science projects. 