The Economic Survey 2019-2020 has cited Wikipedia as a source of information, something that school kids are asked by teachers not to do.

As you know Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, that allows volunteers to create and edit information. So it's definitely not a reliable source of information.

So when this little fact about the Economic Survey came to light, Twitter went after the central government and the finance ministry.

Have you ever imagined a survey taking data from Wikipedia?

Has any teacher allowed even a Grade 7 student to use Wikipedia data in his/her project report?

No!



But, the economic survey report has used it in two places!!!



Someone can understand the seriousness of govt on economy pic.twitter.com/PnvTbdaua6 — Madhav Mantri (@madhavmantri) February 1, 2020

The recent economic survey by GOI, sources data from Wikipedia and private entities. I am going to show this survey to my professors, when I put wiki citations in my next assignment. :) — Varsha (@Rainy_sideup) February 1, 2020

Sahi hai.. jab @Wikipedia se CCP (cut,copy,paste) karke economic survey banaya jayega to economy bhagwan bharose hi reh jayegi.. — Kanishk Negi (@KanishkNegi) February 1, 2020

Data taken from Wikipedia in the Economic Survey 2019-20. Really?? 😲 #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/f4qn9NQzCz — Haris (@mdherris) January 31, 2020

I remember my 9th std class teacher told me not to use Wikipedia and use other better sources and websites for my summer holiday assignments!

How I wish my tai had a class teacher like me! #EcoSurvey2020#EconomicSurvey

PS: Thank you Ritu ma'am 😅 — Anshuman Sharma (@anfuman) January 31, 2020

Also, one of the first thing I was taught as an undergrad Economics student was to not rely solely on Wikipedia, and never as a reference.#EconomicSurvey2020 #economicsurvey #EcoSurvey2020 — Aditi Rawat (@infinity_094) January 31, 2020

It's like we are back to school days when we used to go to cyber cafe/friends house to take information from Wikipedia for school projects. #EconomicSurvey https://t.co/XyqsQ3Adb8 — Abhishek Patil (@Abhi_AbhishekP) January 31, 2020

I’ve studied Business in a foreign university. Our professors would always mention that while providing references at the end of any assignment if they came across any #Wikipedia references the would cut marks for that. 😂#EconomicSurvey2020 #EconomicSurvey #BudgetSession — Gayatri Modi (@sadistnri) January 31, 2020

So our #EconomicSurvey is also powered by Wikipedia. Two data points are taken from this online encyclopedia which is created & edited by volunteers. When was last time a Govt document relied on it? pic.twitter.com/tiLfoFihHi — Ashok Upadhyay (@ashoupadhyay) January 31, 2020

Aap Chronology Samjhiye #EconomicSurvey ki

Till 2019 : GoI use reliable Source.



2020: GoI use Wikipedia as a Source.



After 2020 :GoI use whatsapp for Source. pic.twitter.com/aOHOClihbU — jyoteesh singh (@jyoteeshsingh) January 31, 2020

Wikipedia, largely considered a no-go source in policy research, due to its nature of housing universally editable and unverifiable data, is cited in the #EconomicSurvey. This might be a first. pic.twitter.com/2UY0YfijMR — Prapthi Mahendranath (@prapthee) February 1, 2020

Yeah, well, this is what you get for citing Wikipedia on the Economic Survey, something 8th graders know not to do on their science projects.