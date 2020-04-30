In order to keep things functioning smoothly and safely, several rules and guidelines have been put in place pan-India. The main ones are washing your hands, maintaining social distance, and wearing a mask outdoors. However, despite the risks, there are daily reports of people not following along.

According to The Times of India, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will impose fines up to Rs 50,000 on workers not wearing a face mask. This will come into effect from May 1.

This applies to street vendors, neighbourhood shops, supermarkets, malls, and the like. The licences of the entities could also be suspended for 3 months.

The fines earlier ranged from Rs 1,000 to 2,000. They now range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000. Shopkeepers will also have to ensure that their staff and customers wear masks and stay sanitised.

All of these steps are being taken in an effort to battle and control the spread of coronavirus.